Surrey Eagles game benefits foundation in name of slain hockey coach

The Surrey Eagles’ home game this Sunday afternoon will be played in support of the Paul Bennett Foundation.

Players on the BCHL team will wear special Cloverdale Minor Hockey Association-themed jerseys during the 4 p.m. game against Langley Rivermen, and the jerseys will be auctioned off after the game.

All proceeds will go to support the foundation created in honour of Bennett, a Cloverdale resident who was shot and killed outside his 67A Avenue home on June 23, 2018, in what police consider a case of mistaken identity. His killer is still on the loose.

Bennett, a married father of two, was an operating-room nurse department manager at Peace Arch Hospital. In his spare time, he coached and played hockey.

Sunday’s game will be followed by a public skating session at South Surrey Arena. For tickets, email tickets@surreyeagles.ca, visit surreyeagles.ca or call 604-531-GOAL.

The Bennett Foundation benefit game is the second of three special events for the Eagles this month. More details are posted to surreyeagles.ca/special-events-at-the-nest.



