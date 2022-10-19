A Surrey Beavers’ player makes a tackle in a “Ruck for the Cure” game in 2016 at Sullivan Heights Park. To date the club has raised more than $100,000 for cancer research. The 2022 version of Ruck for the Cure is set for Oct. 22. (File photo: Boaz Joseph)

A Surrey Beavers’ player makes a tackle in a “Ruck for the Cure” game in 2016 at Sullivan Heights Park. To date the club has raised more than $100,000 for cancer research. The 2022 version of Ruck for the Cure is set for Oct. 22. (File photo: Boaz Joseph)

Surrey Beavers to ‘Ruck for the Cure’ this Saturday

Cloverdale-based team launches 9th annual cancer fundraiser.

By Walter van Halst

Special to the Cloverdale Reporter

This Saturday, Oct. 22, the Surrey Beavers will battle a rival club from Abbotsford, only to share a meal, an ale or two, and a powerful common cause afterwards.

For the ninth year, the Beavers will wear pink jerseys as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month as they play a local rival, only to invite them to their storied clubhouse, the Beaverlodge, after the game to raise money for cancer research and cancer survivors.

John Eadie, the Beavers club president, said the game is an “an amazing opportunity” to help.

“Some people are disadvantaged, and because we are far more than just rugby players, we can do more than just play a game.”

Eadie explained that as soon as the final whistle blows, the club designates a player to collect all the special edition pink game-worn jerseys, which have been sponsored by local businesses, and make a beeline for a local laundromat to wash and dry the jerseys which will be put up for bidding in a live auction that night.

“This has been a very meaningful tradition for the club, as several past and present players have battled cancer and many of their family members have as well,” Eadie said. “Cancer affects everybody, either directly or indirectly, so by helping anyone, we are really helping everyone.”

Eadie said since its inception, the Surrey Beavers’ “Ruck for the Cure” game and auction has raised well over $100,000.

“It helps both in research efforts and helps a few local brave survivors.”

All games are at Sullivan Park with the women’s match starting at 11 a.m., the men’s 3rd division game kicks off at 12:45 p.m., and the 1st XV tilt starts at 2:30 p.m.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cancerfundraiser

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver Giants player chosen for Team Canada in World U-17 Hockey Challenge

Just Posted

A Surrey Beavers’ player makes a tackle in a “Ruck for the Cure” game in 2016 at Sullivan Heights Park. To date the club has raised more than $100,000 for cancer research. The 2022 version of Ruck for the Cure is set for Oct. 22. (File photo: Boaz Joseph)
Surrey Beavers to ‘Ruck for the Cure’ this Saturday

A head-on collision occurred May 24, 2021 in the area of North Parallel Road and Whatcom Road in Abbotsford. A Surrey woman has now pleaded guilty in relation to the crash. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Service)
Surrey woman pleads guilty to impaired-driving head-on crash in Abbotsford

Tyler and his mom Brandy pose for Ted Couling as he draws a caricature of them on the Rocky Mountaineer train, which took them on a two-day journey through the Rocky Mountains to Vancouver. (Submitted photo)
Foundation takes sick Surrey boy on ‘magical’ trip through B.C.

Surrey school district is not done facing over-capacity concerns, as the school-year brought in 2,200 students, when 900 were expected. (Surrey Schools photo)
Surrey school district welcomes 1,300 more students than projected