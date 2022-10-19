Surrey Beavers to ‘Ruck for the Cure’ this Saturday

A Surrey Beavers’ player makes a tackle in a “Ruck for the Cure” game in 2016 at Sullivan Heights Park. To date the club has raised more than $100,000 for cancer research. The 2022 version of Ruck for the Cure is set for Oct. 22. (File photo: Boaz Joseph)

By Walter van Halst

Special to the Cloverdale Reporter

This Saturday, Oct. 22, the Surrey Beavers will battle a rival club from Abbotsford, only to share a meal, an ale or two, and a powerful common cause afterwards.

For the ninth year, the Beavers will wear pink jerseys as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month as they play a local rival, only to invite them to their storied clubhouse, the Beaverlodge, after the game to raise money for cancer research and cancer survivors.

John Eadie, the Beavers club president, said the game is an “an amazing opportunity” to help.

“Some people are disadvantaged, and because we are far more than just rugby players, we can do more than just play a game.”

Eadie explained that as soon as the final whistle blows, the club designates a player to collect all the special edition pink game-worn jerseys, which have been sponsored by local businesses, and make a beeline for a local laundromat to wash and dry the jerseys which will be put up for bidding in a live auction that night.

“This has been a very meaningful tradition for the club, as several past and present players have battled cancer and many of their family members have as well,” Eadie said. “Cancer affects everybody, either directly or indirectly, so by helping anyone, we are really helping everyone.”

Eadie said since its inception, the Surrey Beavers’ “Ruck for the Cure” game and auction has raised well over $100,000.

“It helps both in research efforts and helps a few local brave survivors.”

All games are at Sullivan Park with the women’s match starting at 11 a.m., the men’s 3rd division game kicks off at 12:45 p.m., and the 1st XV tilt starts at 2:30 p.m.



