Members of a team jump for joy after winning a soccer bowling-type drill during a She Can clinic hosted by Surrey FC association at Newton Athletic Park on March 22. (File photo: Tom Zillich)

Members of a team jump for joy after winning a soccer bowling-type drill during a She Can clinic hosted by Surrey FC association at Newton Athletic Park on March 22. (File photo: Tom Zillich)

Surrey-area sports clubs react positively to B.C.’s reopening plan

‘Great news coming from the ministry today,’ one soccer association tweeted

Surrey-area sports clubs and teams are cautiously optimistic about B.C.’s return-to-play plan announced Tuesday (May 25).

The four-step plan promises indoor team games for all-ages, but no spectators, by June 15, and spectators for outdoor sports (up to 50 people) allowed by then, too.

By July 1, limited spectators for indoor sports could be allowed, and a return to “normal” sports competitions promised by Sept. 7.

• READ MORE: 50 people expected to be able to attend B.C. sports games this summer.

On Tuesday afternoon (May 25), social media lit up with Surrey-area sports organizations reacting to the news.

“Great news coming from the ministry today about outdoor sporting events,” Surrey FC soccer club tweeted. “Looks like games are back and here to stay. That being said, we still need to follow all Covid-19 protocols for a smooth transition back into play. See you out on the pitch soon.”

Surrey United soccer club expressed similar enthusiasm.

“We are very excited about today’s PHO update and are fully committed to the Restart Plan,” the Cloverdale-based club posted to Facebook.

“We will need some time for due diligence as we connect with the City of Surrey and BC Soccer to ensure permits and ViaSport requirements are lifted in parallel and understood prior to application on the field and under City permits. Until further notice all practice restrictions from the last month will stay in effect. We’ll update our members immediately once we receive all necessary information on the Restart Plan and its impact on our programming. Thank you all for your continued support and patience.”

“Hockey will be back for the 2021-22 hockey season,” Semiahmoo Minor Hockey posted to Facebook with the hashtags “#cantwait #letsgo #hockeyisback #wegotthis.”

Posted Cloverdale Minor Hockey: “Well, this is getting us pretty excited about the new season. Related news: don’t forget that returning player registration is open.”

RELATED STORY: Surrey FC’s soccer goals: Nationals, BCSPL start, and getting more girls to play the game

Previous story
Newton church to move into Clover Lanes building

Just Posted

Clover Lanes is seen on May 7, a few days after the building was sold and the 72-year-old business was closed for good. The Church of Pentecost Canada will be opening up its doors in the old bowling alley in September. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Newton church to move into Clover Lanes building

Church of Pentecost Canada will open for services in September

Members of a team jump for joy after winning a soccer bowling-type drill during a She Can clinic hosted by Surrey FC association at Newton Athletic Park on March 22. (File photo: Tom Zillich)
Surrey-area sports clubs react positively to B.C.’s reopening plan

‘Great news coming from the ministry today,’ one soccer association tweeted

Delta police were executing a warrant at a suspected illegal drug lab in the 11700-block of 92nd Avenue in North Delta on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (DPD Chief Neil Dubord/Twitter photo)
UPDATE: Police on scene of suspected drug lab in North Delta

Police executing warrant at a suspected illegal drug lab in the 11700-block of 92nd Avenue

Charlie Don’t Surf manager Kyle Grant welcomes customers to partake in indoor dining Tuesday. (Aaron Hinks photo)
White Rock, South Surrey restaurants welcome indoor diners once more

Marine Drive one-way debate could be back on the table, says councillor

John Horgan (Canadian Press files)
B.C. re-opening plan not like ‘flick of switch,’ Surrey board of trade CEO warns

Premier John Horgan rolled out four-step reopening plan Tuesday

FILE - In this June 10, 2020, file photo, Philonise Floyd, a brother of George Floyd, speaks with civil rights attorney Ben Crump, right, during a House Judiciary Committee hearing. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP, File)
VIDEO: Floyd family meets with Biden as Congress mulls police bill

George Floyd’s death sparked a global reckoning over racism and growing calls for police reform

Brandi Hansen said she was disheartened to find dozens of severed, declawed bear paws dumped in a culvert alongside a North Shuswap road on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Contributed)
Shuswap resident finds dozens of declawed bear paws dumped on side of road

Cub paws part of gruesome scene in culvert along rural roadway

Fraser Health registered nurse Ramn Manan draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. Walk-up clinics have been established in high-transmission communities of B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection drop continues, 289 cases Tuesday

Hospitalization ticks back up to 301, one more death

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A Kelowna church was fined $2,300 after an indoor gathering. (Black Press Media file)
Kelowna Mounties fine local church $2,300 following in-person gathering

The church reportedly had an indoor gathering on May 19

A woman was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after being bitten by a wolf at an education centre south of Nanaimo on Tuesday, May 25. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Woman attacked by wolf-dog crosses in Nanaimo; airlifted to hospital

‘I don’t know why she was in there, but I anticipate she was trying to feed them,’ says fire department chief Ron Gueulette

Puppies in care of BC SPCA Puppies in care of BC SPCA
24 animals seized from Kamloops breeder previously convicted of animal cruelty

16 Pomeranian, Yorkshire terrier-cross puppies and one three-month old Labrador retriever were seized

A soccer game pictured in B.C. on Wednesday, April 21. (Black Press Media/Matt Simms)
50 people expected to be able to attend B.C. sports games this summer

By fall, people in B.C. could be back to watching sports in person with no limit to the number of spectators

A seagull attempts to take food from a woman on Granville Island, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID restart plan: Here’s who you can see, and where, as province reopens

Masks could stop being mandatory as soon as early July

Most Read