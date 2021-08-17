Surrey-area players invited to BC Hockey’s Program of Excellence camps

Several Surrey- and Delta-area players are invited to BC Hockey’s Program of Excellence (POE) Provincial Camp, Aug. 19-22 at Pitt Meadows Arena Complex.

The rink will welcome some of B.C.’s and Yukon’s best female hockey players born between 2004-2006, and also 2006-born male players.

Both the Female U18 and Male U16 invitees will be split into three teams respectively. During the four-day camp, the teams will participate in a variety of on-and-off-ice sessions including practises and intra-squad games.

Fifty-two players earned invites to the Female U18 Provincial Camp to battle for a roster spot for the 2021 edition of Team BC, including Surrey-based Madeleine Rai and Ellie Chou, both born in 2006.

Meantime, the Male U16 camp will feature 64 invited players who will compete for the honour of representing B.C. and Yukon in October at the WHL Cup.

The three Male U16 rosters include Surrey-area players Ari Gedikan, Cameron Sytsma, Tomas Mrsic, Mccarthy Richardson, Jaren Ashbee, Linden Burett, EJ Emery, Miles Burgin, Chase Valliant and Cohen Massey, along with White Rock’s Nishaan Parmer and North Delta’s Justin Ivanusec and Jordan Wales. Of note, Surrey’s Jordan Gavin is among eligible invitees, but unable to attend.

“It is exciting to kick-off the POE season in Pitt Meadows,” Fred Zweep, commissioner of BC Hockey’s Program of Excellence, said in a news release. “It will be fantastic to get back into the rink and to take a look at this talented group of players. The coaches and evaluators will have some challenging choices to make when deciding on this year’s rosters.”



