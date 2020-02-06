Southridge Storm win own KFace Klassic hoops tournament

The Southridge Storm were not the most gracious of hosts – on the basketball court, at least – as they rolled through the competition at their own tournament last week.

The South Surrey private school’s senior boys hoops team placed first at the KFACE Classic, which ran Jan. 31 until Feb. 1, defeating Richmond’s McMath Wildcats 59-52 in the final game.

In semifinal action a day earlier, the host team defeated North Vancouver St. Thomas Aquinas Regional Secondary, 69-57, and in the first round of action, Southridge beat Vancouver’s West Point Grey Academy, 76-52.

Storm forward Rohan Sall was named tournament MVP, while Brandt Muncey-Buckley and Graham Block were named to all-stars.

Other Surrey teams that took part in the tournament included the Elgin Park Orcas, who lost their opening-round tilt to St. Thomas Aquinas; North Surrey, who won their first-round game against Kelowna’s Aberdeen Hall but lost in semifinals to McMath; and Princess Margaret, which lost to McMath in the first round.

The tournament served as a fundraiser for KFACE, which is the Kenya Foundation to Aid Children Through Education.

The Storm have been on the rise provincially for much of this season, moving up through the top-10 rankings to their current perch at No. 4 among B.C. double-A senior boys squads.

The team, which briefly moved up to the triple-A level in 2015, is back at double-A and now sets its sights on provincial championships, which get rolling next month at the Langley Events Centre.

Earlier this month, the B.C. High Schools Boys Basketball Association announced that the South Fraser zone – of which Southridge is a part – would receive three berths into provincial championships.

Southridge will be among the favourites at the South Fraser zone playoff tournament, which runs Feb. 25-28.

The 2020 BC High School Double-A Boys Basketball Championships are scheduled for March 4-7.

On the senior girls hard court, Southridge is also set to host South Fraser zone championships, Feb. 11-13.



