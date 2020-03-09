South Surrey’s Sea Wolves excel in pool

More than two dozen Pacific Sea Wolves swimmers took part in provincial swim championships last month, breaking records and clocking personal-best times in the process.
At the BC Winter Age Group Championships, which were held Feb. 21-23 at the Vancouver Aquatic Centre, 25 swimmer dipped their toes in the water – eight for the first time at provincials.
Among the standout performances was Cyan Ni, who achieved his first-ever B.C. championship time in the under-15 boys 200-m butterfly; Matthew Cao, who broke a PSW club record in the 200-m breaststroke; and Oliver Allen, who knocked an astounding 25 seconds off his personal-best time in the 400-m individual medley, according to the club.
As well, Hailey Ferrell finished fourth in the 50-m freestyle and Selina Jiang just narrowly missed a B.C. championship time in the U14 girls 200-m breaststroke.
Other personal best swims were recorded by Ryan Lu, Vanessa Rodriquez, Daniel Wang, Matthew Wu and Ryan Zhang.
sports@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter