Members of the Pacific Sea Wolves competed at B.C. Winter Age Group Championships last month in Vancouver. (Contributed photo)

South Surrey’s Sea Wolves excel in pool

Young swimmers clock personal bests at Vancouver meet

More than two dozen Pacific Sea Wolves swimmers took part in provincial swim championships last month, breaking records and clocking personal-best times in the process.

At the BC Winter Age Group Championships, which were held Feb. 21-23 at the Vancouver Aquatic Centre, 25 swimmer dipped their toes in the water – eight for the first time at provincials.

Among the standout performances was Cyan Ni, who achieved his first-ever B.C. championship time in the under-15 boys 200-m butterfly; Matthew Cao, who broke a PSW club record in the 200-m breaststroke; and Oliver Allen, who knocked an astounding 25 seconds off his personal-best time in the 400-m individual medley, according to the club.

As well, Hailey Ferrell finished fourth in the 50-m freestyle and Selina Jiang just narrowly missed a B.C. championship time in the U14 girls 200-m breaststroke.

Other personal best swims were recorded by Ryan Lu, Vanessa Rodriquez, Daniel Wang, Matthew Wu and Ryan Zhang.


Swimming

