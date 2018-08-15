Contributed photo Earl Marriott rugby coach Adam Roberts (centre) is flanked by Reid Davis and Micheal Smith.

South Surrey rugby trio set to represent Canada on international pitch

Earl Marriott coach Adam Roberts, players Michael Smith and Reid Davis bound for Romania

After more than a decade coaching high-school rugby, Earl Marriott Secondary’s Adam Roberts is used to seeing his young pupils move on to bigger and better things, from university rugby to national and international competitions.

Now, he gets to go with them.

Earlier this week, Roberts – who is an assistant coach with Canada’s under-20 men’s team – and two of his former EMS players, Michael Smith and Reid Davis, set off for Vancouver Island for a final selection camp. From there, the team will train for a week before heading overseas to Bucharest, Romania, host country for the Junior World Rugby Trophy tournament.

“I love coaching at EMS and seeing the kids go on from there – we’ve had loads of players represent Canada at various levels, but it’s totally different to be a part of it now,” Roberts told Peace Arch News earlier this week.

“I’ve coached both guys since they were 13 years old, so I know them really well, and it’s cool to have that connection… and really amazing to have this experience with them.”

Since graduating from EMS, Davis had continued to play with the Bayside Sharks, while Smith now plays at UBC.

All three South Surrey men – Roberts as a coach, Davis at lock and Smith as flanker and No. 8 – were part of Canada’s U20 team that qualified for the world tournament back in June in Houston. Canada defeated the U.S. in a two-game, aggregate score qualifier to earn the right to represent North America.

The tournament runs from Aug. 24 until Sept. 10, and Roberts said he expects the trip to be “pretty much all business.”

“We’re in a hotel for, I think, 25 nights, so it’s going to be all rugby, all the time, but I’m sure we’ll try to get the guys out to the Black Sea or try and do a bit of touristy stuff, but it’s mostly going to be full-on rugby,” he said.

In Romania, Canada will be in a pool with Fiji, Uruguay and Portugal. The top team after three pool-round games advances to finals, Roberts explained.

“We’re up against some real rugby powers, like Fiji, but I think we’ve got a shot at it,” he said. “I think we can keep up physically, but it’s just the mental part of it – being able to stay (focused) – that is the key in a long tournament like this.”

The U20 level is the last rung of the age-group levels, with the senior men’s team being the next step up. If Canada is to one day be considered to be at or near the level of the world’s top teams, the seeds will have to be sown with this team, Roberts said.

“Canada has a lot of work to do to get themselves back onto the international stage in rugby, and this is the first hurdle we have to overcome – this has to be a springboard.”


sports@peacearchnews.com

Visit us at peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canadian soccer captain Christine Sinclair continues to lead fight against MS

Just Posted

Serious collision in South Surrey

One to hospital with serious injuries; 16 Avenue remains closed

B.C. declares state of emergency as more than 560 wildfires rage

This is only the fourth state of emergency ever issued during a fire season

Proudly Surrey wants to build a Rita Johnston statue, rename the Pattullo to Bob Bose Bridge

‘We need to honour our people,’ says Proudly Surrey council candidate Stuart Parker

South Surrey rugby trio set to represent Canada on international pitch

Earl Marriott coach Adam Roberts, players Michael Smith and Reid Davis bound for Romania

McCallum keeps ‘Safe Surrey Coalition’ name, announces new candidate

Lawyer Bableen Rana will be the slate’s newest council candidate

Average Canadian family spends 43% of income on taxes: study

Fraser Institute’s consumer report shows taxes accounting for larger chunk of income each year

RCMP deploys officers to help B.C. communities impacted by wildfires

RCMP officers heading to communities particularly within central, northern and southern B.C.

Interim GoFundMe payments approved in Humboldt Broncos crash

$50,000 to be given to each of the 13 survivors and each family of the 16 people who died

B.C. gangster charged after man allegedly beaten with a golf club

Langley man facing aggravated assault charge after incident allegedly involved golf club and machete

Are you Canada’s next Masterchef?

Home cooks looking to follow their cuisine dreams can apply now.

Regional climate adaptation agriculture testing to expand in B.C.

Ottawa funds farm projects to conserve water, remove invasive species

VIDEO: B.C. RCMP officers excel in Amazing Race Canada Heroes Edition

Courtney and Taylor Callens have become the team to beat

‘Can’t erase history’ by tearing down statues, Minister says

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna spoke on the contentious removal of John A. Macdonald

Canadian soccer captain Christine Sinclair continues to lead fight against MS

Burgers to Beat MS has raised more than $11 million since its inception in 2009

Most Read