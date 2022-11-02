South Surrey pals are opponents on different Canadian teams at World U17 Hockey Challenge

Tomas Mrsic and Jordan Gavin grew up as teammates in Semiahmoo and DHA, now play for rival WHL clubs

South Surrey-raised forwards Jordan Gavin (left, with Tri-City Americans) and Tomas Mrsic (Medicine Hat Tigers) pose for a photo during a recent game involving the two WHL teams. (Submitted photo)

Friends and teammates from way back, two South Surrey teens will be foes on the ice during this week’s World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

The 10-day tournament, played at Langley Events Centre and North Delta’s Sungod Arena starting Thursday (Nov. 3), will feature some of the world’s best 16-year-old hockey players.

Among them are Tomas Mrsic and Jordan Gavin, former Semiahmoo Minor teammates who later played together at Delta Hockey Academy before graduating to the WHL, where Mrsic is now with Medicine Hat Tigers and Gavin, the Tri-City Americans.

Canada has three teams in action at the Worlds tourney, with Mrsic appointed to Canada Red and Gavin to Canada Black — opponents in an opening-night game Thursday (Nov. 3) at Langley Events Centre, starting at 7 p.m.

“We were hoping they would be on the same team for this tournament, but they’re not,” said Ivan Krpan, Mrsic’s grandfather, who has watched many games involving his grandson and Gavin over the years.

“It’s every grandfather’s dream come true to watch a grandson get to this level,” he added. “It’s been a nice ride for me, for sure, to travel with him all over the place, too.”

In the WHL, Mrsic and Gavin recently played each other and posed for an on-ice photo.

“They grew up together, and the families have been friends for years. They played together since they were seven or eight years old, and both have done so well,” Krpan noted.

“This week is pretty exciting for us,” he added, “especially since they brought this tournament to our doorstep.”

Another Surrey-raised player, defenseman EJ Emery, is wearing an American jersey at the tournament after he opted to train and live in Plymouth, Michigan, with the U.S. national Under-17 team this season.

• READ MORE: American colours now for Surrey-raised player coming ‘home’ for World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

The seven-team tournament involves the three Canadian squads and teams representing the U.S., Finland, Sweden and Czechia. Preliminary-round games are played from Nov. 3 to 11, followed by medal-round matches Saturday, Nov. 12.

Langley Events Centre will host 16 games, including three all-Canadian matchups and both medal round games on Nov. 12. Seven games will be played at Sungod, beginning with Team Canada White facing Sweden on Nov. 3.

“Each team will play at least one game in Langley and Delta, ensuring that fans in both communities can watch some of hockey’s brightest young stars,” Hockey Canada promised.

Tickets packages start at $109 for games in North Delta, and $209 in Langley. Details are posted to hockeycanada.ca/en-ca/tickets.

The bronze and gold medal games will take place on Nov. 12 at 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. local time, respectively, with television coverage on TSN.



