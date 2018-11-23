South Surrey gymnast honoured by Gymnastics BC

A young South Surrey gymnast was honoured earlier this month by Gymnastics BC, after an excellent competitive season in her age division.

At a Gymnastics BC awards gala Nov. 3 in Richmond, Viktoria Duchesne was given the Karen Kelsall Athlete of the Year Award.

According to Gymnastics BC, Duchesne – who was notified she had won the honour back in September – “stood out as the highest ranked Provincial Level 5 or Canadian pre-novice female gymnast” in B.C.

Duchesne, 10, is a member of Coquitlam’s Omega Gymnastics and has a B.C. championship under her belt, and has also in the past, placed first overall at Western Canadian Championships.