South Surrey golfers lead B.C. team to match-play victory

Lauren Kim, Angel Lin part of team competing at North Pacific Junior Ladies Team Matches

A pair of South Surrey golfers helped their B.C. team strike gold at the North Pacific Junior Ladies Team Matches, held at Richmond’s Quilchena Golf and Country Club last weekend.

Lauren Kim, a 13-year-old Earl Marriott Secondary student, and Angel Lin, who attends Elgin Park Secondary, were both part of the six-person B.C. team that defeated other teams from Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

Other members of the B.C. squad included Langley’s Chaewon Baek, Coquitlam’s Euna Han, and Angela Zhang and Tiffany Kong, both of Vancouver. The six girls earned all nine points up for grabs in their three alternate-shot matches Sunday to register a fourth straight win for B.C. in the annual event.

The tournament’s format is match play, with front-nine and back-nine points up for grabs for each two-person team. Team B.C. tallied 15 points over the course of the two-day competition, while Washington’s team was second, with 11.5.

On Sunday, Kim and Lin were first on the course for B.C., which trailed Washington by half a point after Saturday.

“I was not nervous at all because I knew Angel and I would work well together and we were going to crush it today,” Kim told B.C. Golf after the competition. “It was fun, I really enjoyed it. It was a really good experience.”

The victory is the second this month for Kim, who has made a habit of beating much older competition. Earlier in May, she won the Future Links Pacific Championship at Pitt Meadows Golf Club.

Against Idaho Sunday, the Kim-Lin combo cruised to victory, giving B.C. momentum for later in the day. Team B.C. capped its victory when the team of Kong and Han eagled their final hole.


