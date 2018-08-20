South Surrey golfer earns PGA Tour card

Adam Svenson (right) celebrates earning his PGA Tour card with his parents, Frank and Tina. (@adamsvensson59 Twitter photo)

South Surrey golfer Adam Svensson is headed to the PGA.

On the weekend, the former Earl Marriott Secondary student was one of 25 golfers on the Web.com Tour to earn a PGA Tour card for next year, having placed in the top 25 on the Web.com Tour’s money list; the Web.com scheduled concluded Sunday at the WinCo Foods Portland Open at Oregon’s Witch Hollow Course at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club.

Svensson earned his Web.com Tour card in 2015, but earned his first win on the circuit this year – in January, he took top spot at the Great Abaco Classic in the Bahamas. He also had four top-10 finishes this season. He missed the cut at last weekend’s Portland event, but has still earned over $190,000 in winnings this season – which puts the 24-year-old comfortably inside the top 25.

“It’s been a great year,” Svensson, who now lives in Florida, said in a news release issued Sunday.

“Obviously, not the ending I wanted, missing the cut (in Portland), but I’m happy. Any time you get a PGA Tour card, and this is my first one… I’m pretty thrilled about it.”

Svensson took part in an officially PGA Tour card ceremony Sunday, which his parents and a few friends were in town to witness.

“It’s obviously my dream (to play in the PGA),” he continued.

Svensson, who tore up the NCAA golf circuit with Florida’s Barry University before turning pro in 2015, is the first alum from that school to earn a PGA Tour card.

Congrats to Adam Svensson, the first Buccaneer to earn his PGA Tour card. https://t.co/z0uveEEE8q — Barry University Men's Golf (@BarryUGolf) August 20, 2018

Though Svensson and 24 colleagues have their PGA futures secured, a four-event final will determine 25 other PGA cards, beginning with a tournament next week in Columbus, Ohio.

Late Sunday, Svensson took to Twitter to thank his family and golf “partners” – including Titleist, Puma, Freedom 55 Financial and his agents at SBX Group for their support in his quest for a PGA card.

“This is just the beginning,” he wrote.