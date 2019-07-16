PGA golfer Adam Svensson placed 18th at the John Deere Classic last weekend. (AP Photo/Matt York)

South Surrey golfer cards second straight top-20 finish on PGA Tour

Adam Svensson finishes in 18th-place tie at John Deere Classic

South Surrey golfer Adam Svensson carded his third top-20 finish of the season on the PGA Tour – and his second in a row – after finishing in a tie for 18th at the John Deere Classic, which was held last week in Illinois.

The 25-year-old Earl Marriott Secondary grad finished in an eight-way tie for 18th at the par-71 TPC Deere Run course, with a four-round total score of 13-under par.

Svensson – who earned his PGA card last August after a successful run on the Web.com Tour – opened with a one-under par 70, then on Friday (July 12), carded his best round of the event with a seven-under 65 before finishing with back-to-back scores of 68. He was the second-highest Canadian finisher, behind only Roger Sloan, who finished tied for 10th.

A week prior to the John Deere Classic, Svensson placed 15th at the TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.


