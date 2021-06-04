South Surrey golf-equipment sale to benefit young athletes planned for Nico-Wynd

A popular fundraising golf-equipment sale is returning to South Surrey.

On Saturday, June 19 under a large tent at Nico-Wynd Golf Course (3601 Nico Wynd Dr.), a used equipment sale will be held. The event, which will run from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., has been staged for the last handful of years, and aims to raise money for young golfers in the Lower Mainland.

Proceeds from the sale are to be split between the BC Golf’s Player Development Trust Fund, which is a non-profit organization that helps cover costs for junior golfers to attend tournaments, while also providing annual scholarships, as well as the Zone 3 (Fraser Valley) golf program that aids in the development of young golfers throughout the region.

“Our aim is to see that all kids wishing to be involved with competitive golf have the opportunity regardless of family financial circumstance,” said Scott Vannatter, an organizer of the sale as well who is also a board member of the trust fund.

Items that will be up for sale at the June 19 event include all types of golf clubs – from drivers to putters and wedges to hybrids – as well as golf bags, shoes and more.

All inventory has been donated, Vannater said, adding that the Player Development Trust Fund has contributed more than $300,000 in support of junior golfers throughout the province since its inception in 2001.



