Champion Cheerleading’s Flawless team earned a coveted ‘partial-paid’ bid for world cheerleading championships – set for Orlando, Fla. in April – after performing two ‘zero-deduction’ routines at Cheerfest, which was held in Abbotsford earlier this month. (Contributed photo)

South Surrey cheerleaders qualify for world championships

Champion Cheerleading’s ‘Flawless’ team now prepares for trip to Orlando

A group of South Surrey cheerleaders returned home from a two-day competition in Abbotsford earlier this month having earned a berth in the upcoming world championships.

True to their team name, Champion Cheerleading’s co-ed Level 6 team, Flawless, performed two “zero-deduction” routines at the two-day Cheerfest in Abbotsford, and earned a partial-paid bid to worlds, which are scheduled for late April in Orlando, Fla.

In total, 25 members of Champion Cheerleading will compete at world championships, where they’ll represent Canada against teams from all over the world.

gymnastics

