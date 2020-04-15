Some Surrey golf courses reopen with new rules to push physical distancing

Some Surrey-area golf courses are planning to reopen with new “physical distancing” regulations in play.

The two-course Northview Golf & Country Club has been closed for more than three weeks, and is set to reopen on Thursday (April 16) with limited amenities and rules for players in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also closed since the third week of March, Eaglequest Coyote Creek is due open again on Thursday morning with similar regulations for golfers to follow.

In a “COVID 19 UPDATE” emailed to subscribers on Wednesday (April 15), Northview club management said “we are taking every precaution to ensure the safety of our staff and customers and we have new mandatory policies in place due to Covid-19. There will be no exceptions to these policies.”

The new regulations, also posted to northviewgolf.com, include a maximum of one golfer in the club’s pro shop at any time, and an increase in the gap between tee times, with online reservations only. All practice facilities are closed, including the driving range and practice greens.

The golf shop closure means golfers won’t be able to buy balls, tees or other items. No score cards or pencils will be given out. As well, no power carts, rental clubs or pull carts will be available at Northview.

“Cups will be raised upside down and there will be no ball washers or rakes,” the email says. “Please note that our staff will be visible on property and understand that they will be enforcing social distancing guidelines. Those not following these policies will be escorted from the facility without a refund given.”

The kiosk will be open with limited hours to serve pre-packaged foods, soft drink and alcohol.

While some Surrey-area golf courses have, or were, closed due to the pandemic, others remained open over the past month, including Guildford Golf & Country Club and Hazelmere Golf & Tennis Club, with rules and regulations to encourage physical distancing of two metres.

On King George Boulevard, the pitch-and-putt course at Birdies & Buckets is open with “COVID-19 policies” in play, according to a post on the facility’s website.

