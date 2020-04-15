A golfer plays Surrey’s Northview Golf & Country Club. (Photo: discoversurreybc.com)

Some Surrey golf courses reopen with new rules to push physical distancing

Northview and Coyote Creek courses due open Thursday

Some Surrey-area golf courses are planning to reopen with new “physical distancing” regulations in play.

The two-course Northview Golf & Country Club has been closed for more than three weeks, and is set to reopen on Thursday (April 16) with limited amenities and rules for players in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also closed since the third week of March, Eaglequest Coyote Creek is due open again on Thursday morning with similar regulations for golfers to follow.

In a “COVID 19 UPDATE” emailed to subscribers on Wednesday (April 15), Northview club management said “we are taking every precaution to ensure the safety of our staff and customers and we have new mandatory policies in place due to Covid-19. There will be no exceptions to these policies.”

The new regulations, also posted to northviewgolf.com, include a maximum of one golfer in the club’s pro shop at any time, and an increase in the gap between tee times, with online reservations only. All practice facilities are closed, including the driving range and practice greens.

The golf shop closure means golfers won’t be able to buy balls, tees or other items. No score cards or pencils will be given out. As well, no power carts, rental clubs or pull carts will be available at Northview.

“Cups will be raised upside down and there will be no ball washers or rakes,” the email says. “Please note that our staff will be visible on property and understand that they will be enforcing social distancing guidelines. Those not following these policies will be escorted from the facility without a refund given.”

The kiosk will be open with limited hours to serve pre-packaged foods, soft drink and alcohol.

• RELATED STORY: Guildford golf course stays open as COVID-19 concerns grow.

While some Surrey-area golf courses have, or were, closed due to the pandemic, others remained open over the past month, including Guildford Golf & Country Club and Hazelmere Golf & Tennis Club, with rules and regulations to encourage physical distancing of two metres.

On King George Boulevard, the pitch-and-putt course at Birdies & Buckets is open with “COVID-19 policies” in play, according to a post on the facility’s website.

• RELATED STORY: Indoor gyms and fitness facilities must close immediately in Fraser Health region.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
North Delta’s Kovacs signs with WHL’s Lethbridge Hurricanes

Just Posted

Supreme court upholds Surrey judge’s no-bail order for man accused of obstructing cops

Man accused of dangerous driving, possessing prohibited weapons and obstructing cops lost 90-day bail review

Surrey senior slams new Council Code of Conduct bylaw for ‘age discrimination’

Annie Kaps, 82, has complained to federal minister for seniors

Delta police seek rightful owner of memorial plaque

The plaque was found in a car that was being salvaged and turned in to police in August 2019

Some Surrey golf courses reopen with new rules to push physical distancing

Northview and Coyote Creek courses due open Thursday

Suspect arrested after allegedly crashing into cop car in Surrey, injuring officer

James Richardson, 51, of Maple Ridge has been charged. Abbotsford Police officer hurt

B.C. records 44 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths

Death was a man in his 60s who had been recovering at home in Interior Health

Vancouver Island leaders plead for stronger long weekend ferry restrictions

More than 30 officials back North Cowichan mayor’s letter asking B.C. to block non-essential travel

Trudeau announces pay top-up for essential workers, expands emergency benefit

People who make some income will be able to qualify

B.C. prepares to host regional COVID-19 ‘virtual town halls’

One in each health authority, hosted by local MLAs

Emergency doctors urged to avoid drugs used to ventilate COVID-19 patients

The association warned Canada’s shortage could become critical in weeks

VIDEO: Golden Eagle released in Kootenays after being saved from poisoning

The eagle was discovered in February near Nelson

B.C. doing better on COVID-19, Premier John Horgan says

Extends state of emergency, working on transit cash crisis

Indoor gyms and fitness facilities must close immediately in Fraser Health region

Order announced after gyms found not complying with social distancing, enhanced cleaning

Retail worker calls for an end to in-person lottery sales amidst COVID-19

‘They’re giving you the encouragement to go out daily and do your lottery’

Most Read