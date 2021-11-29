Sizzling stats for Surrey’s Beaupit earn him WHL Goaltender of the Week honours

Spokane Chiefs tendy joined WHL team in 2019 after time with Valley West Giants U18 squad

Surrey-raised Mason Beaupit is a goaltender with Spokane Chiefs of the Western Hockey League (WHL). (Photo: spokanechiefs.com)

On a hot streak in net, Surrey’s Mason Beaupit has been named Goaltender of the Week by the Western Hockey League (WHL), for the week ending Nov. 29.

The Spokane Chiefs tendy stopped 59 of 61 shots this past week, posting a 1-0-0-1 record, 0.96 goals-against average and .967 save percentage in the process.

The six-foot-five Beaupit appears on NHL Central Scouting’s Players to Watch list in advance of the 2022 NHL Draft.

He began his stellar week on Wednesday, Nov. 24 by turning aside 23 shots, helping the Chiefs collect their first home victory of the season in a 2-1 triumph over Kelowna Rockets.

Two nights later, the 18-year-old made 36 saves in a 2-1 shootout setback, earning his second successive third-star honour.

Surrey's Mason Beaupit (goalie, @spokanechiefs) is on NHL Central Scouting's "Preliminary Players to Watch" list ahead of 2022 @NHL Entry Draft. The 2003-born, 6'-5" Beaupit previously played for @vwgiants.

Stats: https://t.co/W6w39PuzdU pic.twitter.com/pb5wWFhhys — Tom Zillich (@TomZillich) October 19, 2021

The 2003-born Beaupit was originally selected by Spokane in the fourth round of the 2018 WHL Draft. In 25 career WHL appearances, all with the Chiefs, Beaupit holds a 7-10-5-1 record to go along with a 3.24 goals-against average, .905 save percentage and one shutout.

Beaupit joined Spokane in October 2019 after parts of two seasons with Valley West Giants U18 squad, the Surrey/North Delta reps of the B.C. Elite Hockey League.

Meantime, the WHL also announced Monday (Nov. 29) that Calgary Hitmen forward Sean Tschigerl was named WHL Player of the Week. The Anaheim Ducks prospect recorded eight points (4G-4A), including a hat-trick, in a pair of Hitmen victories this past week. Tschigerl hails from Whitecourt, Alta.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

WHL