A combination of training camp injuries and NHL tryouts forced the Vancouver Giants to cancel a Sept. 15 preseason game against Kelowna due to a lack of players. (file)

A combination of training camp injuries and NHL tryouts forced the Vancouver Giants to cancel a Sept. 15 preseason game against Kelowna due to a lack of players. (file)

Shortage of players forces Vancouver Giants to cancel preseason game

Combination of injuries and NHL tryouts cited by Langley-based WHL team

A shortage of Vancouver Giants players has forced the team to call off a planned preseason game against the Kelowna Rockets.

The Langley-based Giants, in conjunction with the Rockets and the Western Hockey League (WHL), announced Monday their preseason game, originally scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 15 at the Ladner Leisure Centre, has been cancelled.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Ostapchuk shines as Vancouver Giants wrap training camp

Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta said a “combination of players currently attending NHL training camps and the number of recent injuries sustained during [our] training camp have made it so that the Vancouver Giants are unable to ice a reasonably sized roster. The safety of our players remains our top priority.”

READ MORE: Giants drafted by NHL teams

The Vancouver Giants are still scheduled to take the ice for two future preseason games:

Wednesday, Sept. 22 against Kamloops (7 p.m. at Ladner Leisure Centre)

Friday, Sept. 24 versus Prince George (7 p.m. at Cam Neely Arena, Maple Ridge)

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyVancouver GiantsWHL

Previous story
White Rock Whalers win home opening game against visiting Steelers
Next story
‘Quite a journey’: 100th Ironman for triathlete with Surrey police, business connections

Just Posted

Elizabeth Model at the 2013 Ironman World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. (submitted/file photo)
‘Quite a journey’: 100th Ironman for triathlete with Surrey police, business connections

Vaccine passports are now required to access some services, businesses and events, including rec centres in White Rock.
Vaccine-passport rule now in effect at White Rock, Surrey rec centres

Photo: Tom Zillich
Fleetwood-Port Kells MP candidates reveal their first priority if elected

A security guard was at the scene of a Langley City advance polling station on Monday, Sept. 13, following a report that poll workers were being harassed over a mask requirement. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Langley City advance polling station adds security guard