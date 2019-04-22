Bayside Shark Kristian Osing fends off a pair of Abbotsford tacklers during a men’s Div. 2 rugby playoff game Saturday. Bayside won the game, 34-9 to advance to semifinals. (Don Wright photo)

Sharks, Beavers advance in men’s rugby playoffs

Bayside’s Div. 1 women’s team loses quarter-final game to Cowichan

The first-round of BC Rugby Union playoffs provided uneven results for local senior rugby teams on the weekend.

A pair of second-division men’s teams – the Bayside Sharks and the Surrey Beavers – won their respective games Saturday to advance to semifinals, while Bayside’s Div. 1 women’s team stumbled on the road, dropping their first-round tilt to Cowichan-Westshore.

The women’s squad lost a closely contested match to the Cowichan side, 39-24 to bring their season to a close. Prior to Saturday’s tilt against the higher-seeded Island team, the Sharks had won three straight games to end the regular-season schedule.

Closer to home, Bayside’s men’s team defeated Abbotsford by a score of 34-9 at South Surrey Athletic Park and will now move on to play a semifinal tilt against Kamloops this Saturday (April 27). That game will also be played at South Surrey Athletic Park.

The Surrey Beavers are also advancing into the next round of Div. 2 playoffs after their 38-13 victory over Burnaby Lake in quarter-finals Saturday afternoon at Sullivan Park. This weekend, the Beavers will head east to play Langley Rugby Club in the second division’s other semifinal.

The winners of this weekend’s games will face each other in the provincial final.

Bayside’s Div. 1 men’s team did not play this weekend, but will return to action this weekend. They’ll face United Rugby Club Saturday at South Surrey Athletic Park in a semifinal contest. The Surrey Beavers and Abbbotsford will play each other in the other semifinal, with the game set for Sullivan.

Bayside’s second-division women’s side is also in action this weekend. They’ll play Scribes RFC at Trout Lake on Saturday at 11:15 a.m. in one of two semifinals.

Provincial finals in all divisions are set for Saturday, May 4.


