Seniors sought for South Surrey slo-pitch teams

League plays out of Softball City this spring

The South Surrey Senior Mixed Slo-Pitch League is on the lookout for new players as the spring inches closer.

The recreational circuit – which is the south division of the Lower Mainland Senior Mixed Slo-Pitch League – is seeking both male and female players. The minimum age for men is 55 years old, and 50 for women.

The league has been long running, and currently consists of eight teams – six in South Surrey and one each in North Delta and Langley.

Most games are played at Softball City (2201 148 St.) on Tuesday and Thursday mornings, beginning at 10 a.m., a news release notes,

Practices begin in March (weather permitting) and league play runs from mid-April until late June.

Anyone interested in joining a team can email Larry Gray at lgrayvan@yahoo.ca or call 604-312-0250.



