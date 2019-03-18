Semiahmoo Ravens win first two games of peewee hockey provincials

Members of the Semiahmoo Peewee A1 Ravens at the pre-tournament banquet on the weekend. (Contributed photo)

The Semiahmoo Ravens are off to a strong start on home ice, after the first day of BC Hockey Peewee Tier 1 provincial championships.

The six-team tournament, which is being played at White Rock’s Centennial Arena until Wednesday evening, began Sunday morning. The Ravens – among the country’s top-ranked peewee ‘A’ teams according to various ranking services – opened the event with two decisive victories.

In their first game, Semiahmoo defeated North Shore Winter Club by a 7-1 score, and followed that victory with a 10-3 win over Victoria’s Juan de Fuca Grizzlies.

Other games Sunday included Burnaby Winter Club defeated Juan de Fuca 5-0 and Kelowna beating Prince George 9-4.

Monday games include Prince George taking on North Shore Winter Club, Burnaby Winter Club against Kelowna, Juan de Fuca versus North Shore, and, in the final game of the day, Semiahmoo against Kelowna at 7:45 p.m.

Four more games are scheduled for Tuesday, including one that will see the Ravens take on Burnaby Winter Club. On Wednesday, the final three round-robin games will be played – including Semiahmoo versus Prince George – and then the top two teams after the round robin will square off in the final game.

The championship contest is set for 7:45 p.m. Wednesday night.

Should Semiahmoo fare well the rest of this week, it would cap an impressive season for the peewee team. The team has won a handful of prestigious tournaments – including the peewee division of the Pat Quinn Classic in Burnaby – and last month travelled east to take on competition from across the globe, at the Quebec International Peewee Tournament.

In Quebec City, Semiahmoo won its first two games – against teams from Russia and New Hampshire – before losing in overtime to the Middlesex Islanders of Massachusetts.



