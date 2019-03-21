Semiahmoo Ravens named provincial champs

In front of a full house at Centennial Arena, the Semiahmoo Ravens were named provincial champs.

The Ravens beat the Burnaby Winter Club to secure the BC Hockey Peewee Tier 1 provincial championship Wednesday evening.

It was a unsettling start for the Ravens, who were down 0-2 by the end of the first period.

Head coach Shane Kuss told Peace Arch News Thursday that the message to the kids heading into the second period was to “stick to the game plan.”

“We had about four great scoring chances in the first and just didn’t bear down and bury them,” Kuss said. “We felt confident about our play and told our guys to stick with it and play fast. Keep the pucks moving forward.”

The advice paid off as the young squad went on a six goal run, with the help of a hat-trick by Jordan Gavin, to finish the scoring at 6-2.

The Ravens finished the tournament with 5-1-0 record (win-loss-tie), followed by the Winter Club (4-2-0).

Congrats to ⁦@semihockey⁩ on winning PeeWee A1 #BCHOCKEYCHAMP a great game and a great Championship host. pic.twitter.com/A4i9BgowvM — Burnaby Winter Club (@bwchockey) March 21, 2019