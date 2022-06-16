Semiahmoo Ravens hand out 7 scholarships to graduating players

More than a half-dozen hockey players from South Surrey and White Rock received a post-secondary boost this month, after receiving scholarships from Semiahmoo Ravens Hockey.

Earlier this week, the minor-hockey association announced that seven players were awarded ‘Graduating Player Scholarships’ worth $500 each. Recipients were Jake Chuback, who will study for his bachelor of arts degree at UBC-Okanagan in the fall; Maxence Dautemer, set to study engineering at Simon Fraser University; Elvis Lowapongpan, who will attend Ivey Business School at Western University; Will Jenkins, who will study at the University of Victoria’s Gustafson School of Business; Ethan Olive, who will study social sciences at the University of Toronto – while also playing for the school’s varsity football team – Tyler Gosal, who will study chemical engineering at the University of Toronto and Jack Severs, who will study business administration at SFU.

In addition to the $500 awards, Chuback was also this year’s recipient of the association’s Jack Waterfield Memorial Scholarship, worth $1,000.

Waterfield, according to a news release posted on the Semiahmoo Ravens’ website, “dedicated his time and energy to youth in our community.”

“For over 50 years, he performed all manner of duties and helpful activities in the community, be it opening the rink at odd hours, helping players, coaches, parents, fans (and even referees) communicate with each other, or leading team hockey expeditions to Sweden and other locales,” the release continues.

“He loved the game itself, but he also believed that young people could learn and build character through sport.”

The scholarship was set up by Waterfield’s family and is awarded to “players who demonstrate character, community citizenship, a passion for hockey, and an interest in pursuing secondary education of any type, including trade school, college, or university.”

Last year’s Waterfield scholarship winner was Elleka Jope.



