The Semiahmoo peewee A1 Ravens celebrate their PCAHA Final Four championship earlier this month. (Contributed photo)

Semiahmoo Ravens get set to host peewee hockey provincials

Tier 1 championship tournament to be hosted at White Rock’s Centennial Arena

The Semiahmoo Peewee A1 Ravens’ incredible season is set to begin its final act this weekend – on their home ice, no less.

Beginning Sunday, the peewee squad – which has been the No. 1-ranked team in Western Canada this season – will host BC Hockey Peewee Tier 1 provincial championships at White Rock’s Centennial Arena. Semiahmoo will play a pair of games on the opening day – first against North Shore Winter Club at 10:30 a.m., followed by a 7:15 p.m. tilt against Juan de Fuca.

On Monday, March 18, the Ravens return to the ice for a 7:45 p.m. tilt against Kelowna, and on Tuesday will take on Burnaby Winter Club, with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m. The Peninsula squad’s final scheduled game is Wednesday, March 20, at 1:30 p.m. against Prince George.

The championship game is also set for March 20, at 7:30 p.m.

Though the Ravens have known all season they would be taking part in the provincial tournament as the host squad, they did win their win into the B.C. showdown anyway. Earlier this month, the team was crowned Pacific Coast Amateur Hockey Association champs after sweeping their Final 4 tournament, winning all three games.

Semiahmoo opened with an 8-0 shutout over Langley, and followed that with an 8-5 win over North Shore and a 4-2 win over the hosts from Burnaby Winter Club.

In February, the Ravens travelled to Quebec City to compete in the prestigious Quebec International Peewee Tournament – an event head coach Shane Kuss told Peace Arch News was “one of the best tournaments in all of minor hockey.”

In Quebec, the Ravens defeated Russia’s SKA St. Petersburg 5-2 in their first game, and followed that up with a win against New Hampshire in their second contest. The team was eliminated from contention in the AAA level after a 4-3 overtime loss to the Middlesex Islanders of Massachusetts. In a consolation-round game after that, Semiahmoo defeated the New England Prospects 11-2.

To follow the provincial tournament, click here.


sports@peacearchnews.com

Visit us at peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook

Previous story
Tweedsmuir Panthers win B.C. hoops title after second-half comeback

Just Posted

Pair of Surrey students earn $5,000 for youth homelessness

Princess Margaret Secondary project benefits Covenant House Vancouver

Snowfall warning issued in Lower Mainland despite approaching spring

Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley could see up to 10-15 centimetres

White Rock needs a new City Hall: corporate report

New building could cost $16 to $20 million

BCLC investigating after allegations raised against White Rock shredding company

Intact casino playing cards left unguarded: whistleblower

Cloverdale’s top stories for the week of March 3–9

Cloverdale’s lantern festival clean-up delayed, overdose alert issued and more

VIDEO: B.C. man among Ethiopian Airlines crash victims

Micah Messent of Courtenay had been flying to Kenya for a UN Environment Assembly session

Man, 60, found dead in Valemount

The North District Major Crime Unit has taken over the case

OECD concerned with allegations Trudeau interfered in SNC-Lavalin case

Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development oversees a global anti-bribery convention

Health Canada tightens marketing requirements for opioid prescriptions

In the first half of 2018 alone, 2,066 people across Canada died as a result of opioid overdoses

5 to start your day

Yet another snowfall warning, another shooting in Chilliwack, a fancy cat show, and more

Potential ‘human carcinogen’ leads to recall of Losartan-containing drugs

Health Canada is advising that there is no immediate risk to patients taking these medications

Canadians mourn as victims of Ethiopian Airlines crash identified

At least 35 nationalities were among the dead, including 32 Kenyans

Scheer urges Trudeau to let Wilson-Raybould speak further on SNC-Lavalin affair

MPs are to hold an emergency session of the House of Commons justice committee on Wednesday

B.C. mom asks why she wasn’t told of daughter’s killer move to medium-security prison

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty asks for federal review of the prison transfer

Most Read