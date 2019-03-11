Semiahmoo Ravens get set to host peewee hockey provincials

The Semiahmoo Peewee A1 Ravens’ incredible season is set to begin its final act this weekend – on their home ice, no less.

Beginning Sunday, the peewee squad – which has been the No. 1-ranked team in Western Canada this season – will host BC Hockey Peewee Tier 1 provincial championships at White Rock’s Centennial Arena. Semiahmoo will play a pair of games on the opening day – first against North Shore Winter Club at 10:30 a.m., followed by a 7:15 p.m. tilt against Juan de Fuca.

On Monday, March 18, the Ravens return to the ice for a 7:45 p.m. tilt against Kelowna, and on Tuesday will take on Burnaby Winter Club, with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m. The Peninsula squad’s final scheduled game is Wednesday, March 20, at 1:30 p.m. against Prince George.

The championship game is also set for March 20, at 7:30 p.m.

Though the Ravens have known all season they would be taking part in the provincial tournament as the host squad, they did win their win into the B.C. showdown anyway. Earlier this month, the team was crowned Pacific Coast Amateur Hockey Association champs after sweeping their Final 4 tournament, winning all three games.

Semiahmoo opened with an 8-0 shutout over Langley, and followed that with an 8-5 win over North Shore and a 4-2 win over the hosts from Burnaby Winter Club.

In February, the Ravens travelled to Quebec City to compete in the prestigious Quebec International Peewee Tournament – an event head coach Shane Kuss told Peace Arch News was “one of the best tournaments in all of minor hockey.”

In Quebec, the Ravens defeated Russia’s SKA St. Petersburg 5-2 in their first game, and followed that up with a win against New Hampshire in their second contest. The team was eliminated from contention in the AAA level after a 4-3 overtime loss to the Middlesex Islanders of Massachusetts. In a consolation-round game after that, Semiahmoo defeated the New England Prospects 11-2.

