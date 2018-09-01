Contributed photo From left, Semiahmoo Secondary basketball players, and provincial champions Izzy Forsyth, Deja Lee and Tara Wallack.

Semiahmoo girls lead B.C. to national championship

Team BC battled back to win gold against Ontario

A group of Semiahmoo Secondary basketball players led the province to a national championship this month.

Deja Lee, Tara Wallack, and Izzy Forsyth were starters for Team BC at the Basketball Canada U15 National Championships, where they battled back against Ontario to take the gold.

The girls trailed 14 points at halftime, and overcame Ontario 67-56 at the Aug. 11 tournament held in Fredericton.

Forsyth and Wallack both secured a team-high 13 points, while Forsyth collected six rebounds and two steals.

For her efforts, Forsyth was named tournament MVP while Lee and Wallack both secured first team all-stars.

“It was really exciting for our team because of all the hard work we put in,” Forsyth told Peace Arch News Wednesday. “Also coming from behind down 14 points at halftime, it was really exciting to make that comeback.”

It’s been a busy year for the three girls, who play for the BC United Blue Star basketball club. This summer, they have played tournaments in Seattle, Los Angeles, Indianapolis and Washington, D.C.

