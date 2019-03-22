‘Scrappy’ Cloverdale team rallies but falls short in bid for B.C. hockey championship

In the end, Colts placed third in the province at top-tier Bantam tournament in Prince George

Cloverdale’s Bantam A1 rep hockey team in a photo posted to coach Bill MacGillivray’s Twitter account, after earning a trip to BC Hockey’s provincial championship tournament in Prince George.

Cloverdale’s Bantam A1 rep hockey team came within a goal of making it to the provincial championship game this week.

In Prince George, the Tier 1 Colts needed a win against North Vancouver on Thursday afternoon (March 21) to advance to that evening’s final, but ended up with a 3-3 tie in a comeback effort that fell just short.

“We were down 3-1 late in the game and battled back to tie it,” said head coach Bill MacGillivray.

“We had a couple chances in the end to win it, but it just didn’t happen. It was tough but if we’re gonna lose, I’d rather do it that way, with a scrappy finish like that.”

Our Colts battled back from 3-1 late 3rd to tie it up, we needed a win so not quite enough for finals. These guys did not disappoint though #nopassengers #noquit #family @CloverdaleMHA @BCHockey_Source @TomZillich — Bill MacGillivray (@billymachockey) March 22, 2019

The BC Hockey-hosted tourney, a round-robin event that involved six teams from different regions of the province, ran from Monday to Thursday (March 18-21).

The host North Central zone team ended up winning the provincial title with a 6-1 win over North Van in Thursday’s final.

In league play this season, the Cloverdale squad of 13- and 14-year-olds finished in seventh place in the 10-team Flight 1 division, 13 points behind league-leading North Vancouver.

The Colts caught fire in the playoffs, however, and made it to the Pacific Coast region’s Final Four tourney, placing second and earning a trip to provincials. “In our final game (played in North Van), we had to beat Chilliwack and ended up winning 6-0,” reported MacGillivray, who’s dad Gerry – a longtime hockey coach locally – helps coach the team.

In Prince George, the Colts finished tied for third in B.C. with the Okanagan North zone team, each with two wins, a loss and two ties.

“It was a lot of fun over the past few days, and it was all really indicative of the way this team came together and battled all year long,” said MacGillivray. “The kids took a big step and should be very proud of their accomplishments this season.”

Every summer, Bill and his brother Brian run MacGillivray Hockey camps in Summerland.

Closer to home this week, at White Rock’s Centennial Arena, the Semiahmoo Ravens were named provincial peewee Tier 1 hockey champions on Wednesday (March 20) after a 6-2 win over Burnaby Winter Club.



