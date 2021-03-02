Vancouver Giants president, governor and majority owner Ron Toigo welcomed the provincial announcement made on Monday, Mar. 1, 2021 that the province could soon allow WHL teams to resume competitive play. (Vancouver Giants/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants president, governor and majority owner Ron Toigo welcomed the provincial announcement made on Monday, Mar. 1, 2021 that the province could soon allow WHL teams to resume competitive play. (Vancouver Giants/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Return to play news welcomed by Vancouver Giants team

rOwner, coach and players pleased by report WHL could soon resume play in B.C.

News that the Western Hockey League (WHL) could soon resume operations in B.C. was welcomed by Ron Toigo, Vancouver Giants president, governor and majority owner.

“That was great news,” Toigo told the Langley Advance Times on Tuesday, March 2, following the Monday statement by provincial Health Minister Adrian Dix, who said a plan has been approved in principle.

Toigo called the announcement by Dix “something we’ve been working on for several months.”

Toigo said a complete shutdown would be “disastrous” for the players, adding the expected COVID restrictions will make it an “expensive” season for the teams, who have been discussing costs with the province.

Team captain Alex Kannok Leipert said “all the guys were pumped” to hear they may be getting back to competitive play.

He described the team mood as a combination of happiness, excitement and relief.

March was shaping up as a “tough month”, said Kannok Leipert, with the players on the Langley-based team facing the prospect of watching WHL teams in other provinces return to the ice.

“It’s been 11 months of straight training,” is how Kannok Leipert described it.

“We were starting to doubt it, a little bit.”

Giants head coach Michael Dyck was cautiously optimistic, calling the news “a step in the right direction,” while noting some details remain to be worked out.

READ MORE: B.C. government approves plan in principle to allow WHL to resume in the province

Dix said that a “series of variances” are still required from public health authorities, but he said he expects the five teams in the league’s B.C. Division — the Langley-based Vancouver Giants, Kamloops Blazers, Kelowna Rockets, Prince George Cougars, and Victoria Royals — to play this season.

Teams in the league’s other three divisions have already been cleared to play by state and provincial governments and public health authorities.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Vancouver Giants Bowen Byram records first NHL career point with Colorado Avalanche

The start of the 2020-21 season was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Play finally began Feb. 26 with the league’s Alberta-based teams. Teams in the U.S. Division are scheduled to start March 19 while the East Division, with teams based in Saskatchewan and Manitoba, has been cleared to play in a bubble environment.

