Vic Ahluwalia wearing a Quarantine Axe Throwing League T-shirt. (submitted photo)

‘Quarantine’ league keeps Surrey axe-throwers sharp during pandemic

‘The world’s first quarantine sports league’ now in playoffs

During the pandemic, Victor Ahluwalia and hundreds of others have kept their axe-throwing skills sharp by getting involved in the Quarantine Axe Throwing League, or QATL.

Competition organizers call it “the world’s first quarantine sports league” involving close to 350 axe-throwing members from around the world.

Ahluwalia, who has represented Newton’s Bad Axe Throwing location at world championships, says the Quarantine league has been “something to do and keep sane during the lockdown,” triggered by COVID-19.

“We just did seven weeks of matches, and now we’re in the playoffs,” he explained. “The league got so big, with people in all these different time zones. Sometimes we’ll just have a virtual match. For me, I don’t have a target in my backyard, it’s in my work’s warehouse, in Richmond.”

Quarantine league matches are held in backyards, garages and basements across Canada, Ireland, the U.S., Australia and other countries, with each thrower competing in four matches per week.

The matches are hosted online via video chat platforms such as Zoom, Google Hangouts, Facebook Messenger and Instagram Live, for all to watch.

“It’s on the honour system pretty much,” Ahluwalia said. “We record the matches and people can see it if they want, and we can zoom the camera. I guess someone could cheat but if someone does, it’ll catch up with them.”

• RELATED STORY, from 2018: Champ axe thrower in Surrey sharpens skills for world championship bid.

Mario Zelaya, founder of the World Axe Throwing League, operates Bad Axe Throwing locations in Surrey and elsewhere.

The idea for the Quarantine league “snowballed” during the early days of the pandemic, Zelaya said.

“We expected 10 to 15 league members. There’s now over 350 worldwide league members. We provided them with the technology and support to successfully run the leagues on a global scale. It’s been a huge success.”

Bad Axe Throwing’s spring league had to be cancelled, and now plans are to reopen locations as soon as possible.

“Based on some of the guidance the province has put out, the Surrey location could be among the first to reopen in Canada,” Zelaya said Wednesday (May 20). “People are calling us trying to book, so we know people want to get in there, want to throw, but we’re not reopened yet. I think maybe there’s a pent-up demand, an aggression release, of wanting to throw, and for people to just get out there again and be active.”

Zelaya said the “target date” for reopening the Surrey location is the second week of June, “at the latest. We’re making phone calls to staff to let them know to be ready over the next couple of weeks.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Sports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Thousands of varsity athletes in limbo as universities grapple with COVID-19

Just Posted

Annis wants national PPE ‘centre of excellence’ set up in Surrey

Surrey councillor also calling on city to permit restaurants to build or expand on existing patios

‘Quarantine’ league keeps Surrey axe-throwers sharp during pandemic

‘The world’s first quarantine sports league’ now in playoffs

OUR VIEW: Kindness does wonders for mental health

Who can honestly say this pandemic hasn’t messed with their head? But there are ways to fight the malaise

SurreyCares will dole out $900K to help vulnerable, thanks to new partnership

Additional funding ‘much-needed boost’ to Surrey’s social service agencies

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

May 20: Small business rent relief among pandemic developments

Wearing non-medical masks now recommended in public: Canada’s top doctor

Hand-washing, staying home when sick are still key, officials say

Truck destroyed in suspicious fire at Trans Mountain pipeline site near Merritt

Truck was the target of an act of vandalism and theft followed by a suspicious blaze a few days later

‘Germ-killing robots’ to fight COVID-19 at this B.C. hospital

Two robots will use ultraviolet light in intensive care and high acuity units at Royal Columbian Hospital

B.C. geothermal energy potential heats up after federal study

Volcanic belts in Cariboo, Stikine, Clearwater regions

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

‘We salute you’: Family mourns Capt. Jennifer Casey after fatal Snowbirds crash

Snowbirds public affairs officer was killed in a crash in Kamloops

B.C. painted turtle the victim of ‘cowardly attack’

The turtle suffered broken legs and was turned in to an Okanagan wildlife group Tuesday

48-year-old Maple Ridge pilot ‘unhurt’ after Pitt Lake plane crash, RCMP confirm

A mayday call was received at the Pitt Meadows Airport Tuesday afternoon

‘Go home’: Alberta-registered vehicles vandalized in B.C. border town amid COVID-19

Many have taken to Facebook to complain that their vehicles have been targetted during COVID

Most Read