Professional Bull Riders Canada returns to Abbotsford on Oct. 19

Human and animal athletes of the PBR return to the Abbotsford Centre on Oct. 19. Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News

The Professional Bull Riders are back in Abbotsford on Oct. 19.

PBR returns to the Abbotsford Centre for the fourth time in as many years, as the Monster Energy Tour bucks back into town.

The tour regularly features Canada’s elite riders, alongside some of the league’s top international athletes, squaring off against the highest-ranked bucking bulls from across the nation. Fans will witness exhilarating eight-second rides and wrecks throughout the action-packed event as the riders face off against their 2,000-pound opponents.

In 2018, Saskatchewan’s Jared Parsonage went a perfect two-for-two in the Fraser Valley to capture his first victory on the tour. That victory propelled Parsonage from sixth to fourth in the national standings. While he finished the season fourth in Canada, he once again finds himself in contention for this year’s title, currently sitting atop the Canadian national standings.

Historically, the Abbotsford event has played a crucial role in shaping the national title race. In 2017, as the final regular-season event of the year, young-gun Lonnie West from Alberta went a perfect two-for-two to capture his first PBR event win. The victory propelled West from 10th to fifth in the national standings, where he concluded the year ranked fourth in one of the tightest races for the PBR Canada title in recent history.

The bull riding action begins at 7 p.m. on Oct. 19, and all riders will attempt one bull each in round one. The Top 10 will then advance to the championship round for one more out and a chance at the event title.

In addition to competing for points towards the Canadian national standings, riders will also have the opportunity to earn world points in an effort to earn a berth onto the elite PBR Unleash The Beast. As part of the tour, riders have the opportunity to earn increased world points, with the event winner netting 170 world points.

The 2019 slate of events marks the fourth season for the tour as a unified competitive series traveling across the country. The Abbotsford stop will be the eighth event on the 2019 Monster Energy Tour schedule.

Prior to arriving in Abbotsford, the nation’s premier series will visit the likes of Winnipeg, Calgary and Halifax, with all roads culminating with the PBR Monster Energy Canadian Finals, in Saskatoon on Nov. 22 to 23 when the 2019 PBR Canada Champion will be crowned.

For more, visit pbrcanada.com.