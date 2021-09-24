PHOTOS: Vancouver Canucks open training camp in Abbotsford

National Hockey League team hosts event in Abbotsford for first time ever

The Vancouver Canucks training camp occurs in Abbotsford from Sept. 23 to 25. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

The Vancouver Canucks have arrived in Abbotsford.

The National Hockey League team opened its training camp on Thursday (Sept. 23), and for the first time ever Abbotsford is the host city.

Friday’s (Sept. 24) day two saw players separated into two groups, followed by a scrimmage beginning at 10 a.m.

The scrimmage saw Team White defeat Team Blue 3-0. Goal scorers were: Kyle Burroughs, Jonah Gadjovich and Nic Petan. Goalies Thatcher Demko and Arturs Silovs combined to earn the shutout.

Camp concludes on Saturday (Sept. 25), with another scrimmage planned.

The Canucks then travel to Spokane, Wash, to take on the expansion Seattle Kraken on Sunday (Sept. 25) and then return to the Abbotsford Centre to take on the Calgary Flames on Monday (Sept. 27).

Scrimmage time, Halak in goal for blue, Demko in for white #canucks pic.twitter.com/i9HDxsAkrF — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) September 24, 2021

#Canucks Group B lines from Day 2, as I saw them: Garland-Miller-Podkolzin

Di Giuseppi-Dickinson-Chiasson

Highmore-Dowling-Klimovich/Neilsen

Lukosevicius-Lockhart-Arseneau/Plasek Stephens-Myers

Rathbone-Schenn

Juolevi-Keeper/Persson pic.twitter.com/nCRT9trILD — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) September 24, 2021

#Canucks scrimmage line-ups. Early money on Group B (they get the morning session and will be warmed up for puck drop) pic.twitter.com/XFNV0dhf9B — Jeff Paterson (@patersonjeff) September 24, 2021

Jonah Gadjovich with the goal after some good physical play from team white. Gadjovich is pushing for an NHL gig. Scoring in tight is what he does so well. pic.twitter.com/LJ6Qy8WX65 — 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀 Faber 🔥🎙 (@ChrisFaber39) September 24, 2021

