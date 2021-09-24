The Vancouver Canucks training camp occurs in Abbotsford from Sept. 23 to 25. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

PHOTOS: Vancouver Canucks open training camp in Abbotsford

National Hockey League team hosts event in Abbotsford for first time ever

The Vancouver Canucks have arrived in Abbotsford.

The National Hockey League team opened its training camp on Thursday (Sept. 23), and for the first time ever Abbotsford is the host city.

Friday’s (Sept. 24) day two saw players separated into two groups, followed by a scrimmage beginning at 10 a.m.

The scrimmage saw Team White defeat Team Blue 3-0. Goal scorers were: Kyle Burroughs, Jonah Gadjovich and Nic Petan. Goalies Thatcher Demko and Arturs Silovs combined to earn the shutout.

Camp concludes on Saturday (Sept. 25), with another scrimmage planned.

The Canucks then travel to Spokane, Wash, to take on the expansion Seattle Kraken on Sunday (Sept. 25) and then return to the Abbotsford Centre to take on the Calgary Flames on Monday (Sept. 27).

