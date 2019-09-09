Wearing new jerseys, Surrey Knights played Port Moody Panthers at the new North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex on Thursday, Sept. 5. The Knights lost 3-2 in overtime. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

PHOTOS: Surrey Knights feel at home at new hockey ‘castle’

‘I am expecting to rebound this week,’ head coach says

Surrey Knights didn’t get a home-debut win at their new “castle,” but they sure looked good trying.

Wearing new jerseys in front of close to 100 spectators at the new North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex, the Pacific Junior Hockey League team fell 3-2 in overtime to the visiting Port Moody Panthers on Thursday (Sept. 5).

The Panthers jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead just 38 seconds into the game, but the Knights responded with two quick goals late in the period, by Drew Williams and Evandeep Purewal.

In overtime, Port Moody won when Carter Crawford scored an unassisted goal 3:56 into the extra period.

Knights head coach Gerry Leiper said his young team deserved a better fate that night.

“We deserved a win there,” he told the Now-Leader. “We had approximately 40 minutes of time in the Panthers’ zone that game.”

Two nights later, on Saturday (Sept. 7), the Knights lost 3-1 to the Whalers in White Rock followed by a crushing 10-1 loss to Grandview Steelers on Sunday (Sept. 8).

CLICK HERE for schedule and game results.

“We are down four top guys and and tired,” Leiper noted. “Three games in four days was exhausting for the guys. And (it was) the Steelers’ home opener, so they are all amped up and they came out swinging.”

Next up for the Knights is a return home Thursday (Sept. 12) for a 7 p.m. game against Langley Trappers.

“We have three practices Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and then our home game,” Leiper noted. “I am expecting to rebound this week.”

CLICK HERE to view the Knights roster and stats.

Team stats, schedules and game results are posted to surreyknights.ca.

For home games at the new arena, tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.

 

Surrey Knights goaltender Naveen Kainth in action against Port Moody Panthers at the new North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex on Thursday, Sept. 5. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Surrey Knights head coach Gerry Leiper talks to his players during a game against Port Moody Panthers at the new North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex on Thursday, Sept. 5. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Surrey Knights head coach Gerry Leiper talks to his players during a game against Port Moody Panthers at the new North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex on Thursday, Sept. 5. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

The Surrey Knights’ dressing room at the new North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex. (submitted photo courtesy Surrey Knights)

View of the new North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex during the Surrey Knights first junior hockey game there on Thursday, Sept. 5. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Surrey Knights goaltender Naveen Kainth looks down the ice at the new North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex on Thursday, Sept. 5. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Previous story
With road win, Cloverdale’s Panthers leap into high school football season

Just Posted

With road win, Cloverdale’s Panthers leap into high school football season

‘We have a good core group here,’ Tweedsmuir head coach says of his top-three AAA Varsity team

Cloverdale’s Terry Fox Run this weekend

Annual event raises tens of thousands of dollars for cancer research

Ducktona 5000 fundraiser set for Crescent Beach

Rubber duck race to benefit Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 5

Former addict returns to Surrey to promote non-profit after 2,900-km bike trip

After cycling journey, Tyler Waddell sets up non-profit to help others coming out of treatment

PHOTOS: Parkinson ‘Superwalk’ held in White Rock

Event rasies money for Parkinson Society of British Columbia

Trial starts for B.C. man accused of threatening sex worker with a gun

Curtis Sagmoen, 38, elected a trial by judge as he faces eight charges

Black Press Media journalists earn three Jack Webster award nominations

Finalists are Tyler Harper, Dustin Godfrey and the Victoria News team

BC Ferries scales back number of drinks to one during alcohol trial

Beer, wine to be available in late October on sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay

Watchdog investigates after B.C. woman found dead in home, despite police check

North Vancouver RCMP did a welfare check and reported her missing two days before

Referee, coach assaulted at kids’ hockey tournament in Lethbridge

One man has been charged, while another is on the run, after the on-ice fight

PHOTOS: At least 10 bears on the prowl in Maple Ridge park

Food, water and foilage attracting bruins to wildlife corridor

Penticton fire chief and dog Sammy head to Bahamas in wake of Hurricane Dorian

Penticton fire chief joins Burnaby firefighters to help communities in the Bahamas

VIDEO: Crews in Maritimes work to restore power, clear debris left in Dorian’s wake

Nova Scotia Power said nearly 200,000 customers were still waiting for the lights to come back on

Langley needs official ask to name park after teen who died of suspected overdose: mayor

Someone has to make an application to Langley Township, mayor says

Most Read