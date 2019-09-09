PHOTOS: Surrey Knights feel at home at new hockey ‘castle’

‘I am expecting to rebound this week,’ head coach says

Wearing new jerseys, Surrey Knights played Port Moody Panthers at the new North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex on Thursday, Sept. 5. The Knights lost 3-2 in overtime. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Surrey Knights didn’t get a home-debut win at their new “castle,” but they sure looked good trying.

Wearing new jerseys in front of close to 100 spectators at the new North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex, the Pacific Junior Hockey League team fell 3-2 in overtime to the visiting Port Moody Panthers on Thursday (Sept. 5).

The Panthers jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead just 38 seconds into the game, but the Knights responded with two quick goals late in the period, by Drew Williams and Evandeep Purewal.

In overtime, Port Moody won when Carter Crawford scored an unassisted goal 3:56 into the extra period.

Knights head coach Gerry Leiper said his young team deserved a better fate that night.

“We deserved a win there,” he told the Now-Leader. “We had approximately 40 minutes of time in the Panthers’ zone that game.”

Two nights later, on Saturday (Sept. 7), the Knights lost 3-1 to the Whalers in White Rock followed by a crushing 10-1 loss to Grandview Steelers on Sunday (Sept. 8).

CLICK HERE for schedule and game results.

“We are down four top guys and and tired,” Leiper noted. “Three games in four days was exhausting for the guys. And (it was) the Steelers’ home opener, so they are all amped up and they came out swinging.”

Next up for the Knights is a return home Thursday (Sept. 12) for a 7 p.m. game against Langley Trappers.

“We have three practices Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and then our home game,” Leiper noted. “I am expecting to rebound this week.”

Parking lot full at new North Surrey rink with 3 games happening inside. Not enough stalls? Curious to see if Skytrain users are, or will be, using this lot, despite signage. @CityofSurrey pic.twitter.com/hhc3rsgZ7S — Tom Zillich (@TomZillich) September 6, 2019

CLICK HERE to view the Knights roster and stats.

Team stats, schedules and game results are posted to surreyknights.ca.

For home games at the new arena, tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Surrey Knights goaltender Naveen Kainth in action against Port Moody Panthers at the new North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex on Thursday, Sept. 5. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Surrey Knights head coach Gerry Leiper talks to his players during a game against Port Moody Panthers at the new North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex on Thursday, Sept. 5. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Surrey Knights head coach Gerry Leiper talks to his players during a game against Port Moody Panthers at the new North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex on Thursday, Sept. 5. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

The Surrey Knights’ dressing room at the new North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex. (submitted photo courtesy Surrey Knights)

View of the new North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex during the Surrey Knights first junior hockey game there on Thursday, Sept. 5. (Photo: Tom Zillich)