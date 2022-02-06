PHOTOS: Students take to the court for Surrey RCMP Classic

Fraser Heights faced Grandview Secondary in the qualifying round of the 30th annual Surrey RCMP Basketball Classic on Sunday at Clayton Heights Secondary. (Aaron Hinks photos) Fraser Heights faced Grandview Secondary in the qualifying round of the 30th annual Surrey RCMP Basketball Classic on Sunday at Clayton Heights Secondary. (Aaron Hinks photos) Fraser Heights faced Grandview Secondary in the qualifying round of the 30th annual Surrey RCMP Basketball Classic on Sunday at Clayton Heights Secondary. (Aaron Hinks photos) Fraser Heights faced Grandview Secondary in the qualifying round of the 30th annual Surrey RCMP Basketball Classic on Sunday at Clayton Heights Secondary. (Aaron Hinks photos) Fraser Heights faced Grandview Secondary in the qualifying round of the 30th annual Surrey RCMP Basketball Classic on Sunday at Clayton Heights Secondary. (Aaron Hinks photos) Fraser Heights faced Grandview Secondary in the qualifying round of the 30th annual Surrey RCMP Basketball Classic on Sunday at Clayton Heights Secondary. (Aaron Hinks photos) Fraser Heights faced Grandview Secondary in the qualifying round of the 30th annual Surrey RCMP Basketball Classic on Sunday at Clayton Heights Secondary. (Aaron Hinks photos) Fraser Heights faced Grandview Secondary in the qualifying round of the 30th annual Surrey RCMP Basketball Classic on Sunday at Clayton Heights Secondary. (Aaron Hinks photos) Fraser Heights faced Grandview Secondary in the qualifying round of the 30th annual Surrey RCMP Basketball Classic on Sunday at Clayton Heights Secondary. (Aaron Hinks photos) Fraser Heights faced Grandview Secondary in the qualifying round of the 30th annual Surrey RCMP Basketball Classic on Sunday at Clayton Heights Secondary. (Aaron Hinks photos)

The week-long Surrey RCMP classic kicked off with qualifying-round games at Lord Tweedsmuir and Clayton Heights Secondary on Sunday.

The games, which are to be held throughout the week, are to conclude with a championship round on Feb. 12.

Sunday’s matches featured Princess Margaret, Salish Secondary, Kwantlen Park, Khalsa, Panorama Ridge, Johnston Heights, Grandview, Fraser Heights, Pacific Academy, Sullivan Heights, LA Matheson, Frank Hurt, Clayton Heights, Surrey Christian, WRCA and North Surrey.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, spectators were not allowed to watch in person.

The last RCMP Classic in Surrey was held in January 2020, a few months before COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic.

Among Canada’s largest high school basketball tournaments, the Surrey RCMP Classic involves close to 700 teen athletes in what has become a city championship, and a barometer for success in playoffs.

“The seniors are playing games Sunday, and the juniors will too, for play-in day, and their tournament continues in early March, that first week of March,” tournament organizer Rick Inrig said Friday. “The juniors have started playoffs now, so we didn’t want to compete with that. We have a few days following the junior boys provincial championship that are open, when the senior girls are playing at the LEC (Langley Events Centre), so we’ll go for those four days then.

“For the seniors, they’ll continue on right after with their own playoffs, with Fraser Valleys and then provincials. It’s good timing for that, for sure,” Inrig added.

This year’s Classic involves some schedule changes. Semiahmoo Secondary’s team has pulled out of the tournament due to scheduling conflicts, Inrig said.

“Grandview is coming in, and they’re excited to be part of it. We’ll move Southridge into Semiahmoo’s spot in the schedule, and then Grandview takes Southridge’s spot.”

The 2022 Classic finals will be played Saturday, Feb. 12 at Enver Creek Secondary’s gym.

Last time around, during an all-cat fight in the 2020 Classic championship game, Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers scratched their way to a 67-64 win over Tamanawis Wildcats in the senior division final, in a packed gym at Enver Creek. It was the Cloverdale school’s first ever senior-division win at the Classic, after earning eight top-five finishes since the tournament began in 1992.

– with files from Tom Zillich