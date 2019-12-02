PHOTOS: Senior and junior varsity Panthers fall short in provincial championship games

Naherny Malik embraces Reggie Elie after Lord Tweedsmuir’s 45-0 defeat in the senior AAA provincial final Nov. 30 at B.C. Place. (Photo: Olivia Johnson)
Kyle Dodd leads Lord Tweedsmuir out of the tunnel before their game against Vancouver College in the senior AAA provincial final Nov. 30 at B.C. Place. (Photo: Olivia Johnson)
Lord Tweedsmuir huddles before facing Vancouver College in the senior AAA provincial final Nov. 30. (Photo: Olivia Johnson)
Lord Tweedsmuir and Vancouver College head to centre field for the coin toss before the senior AAA provincial final Nov. 30 at B.C. Place. (Photo: Olivia Johnson)
Tweedy’s defense lines up against College. (Photo: Olivia Johnson)
Lord Tweedsmuir battles Vancouver College in the senior AAA provincial final Nov. 30 at B.C. Place. (Photo: Olivia Johnson)
Haydn Stomperud makes a tackle Nov. 30 at B.C. Place. (Photo: Olivia Johnson)
Tremel States-Jones runs the ball in the senior AAA provincial final Nov. 30 at B.C. Place. (Photo: Olivia Johnson)
Key’Shaun Dorsey rolls out to pass against Van. College Nov. 30. (Photo: Olivia Johnson)
Noah Anderson powers through a gap against Vancouver College in the senior AAA provincial final Nov. 30 at B.C. Place. (Photo: Olivia Johnson)
Tremel States-Jones straight-arms a College defender in the senior AAA provincial final Nov. 30 at B.C. Place. (Photo: Olivia Johnson)
Tweedy’s defense lines up against Vancouver College. (Photo: Olivia Johnson)

It just wasn’t Lord Tweedsmuir’s day Nov. 30, as both the junior and senior varsity Panthers lost in their respective AAA provincial championship games.

Early in day, they JV squad dropped their final to Victoria’ s Mt. Douglas 41-21. Later in the day, the senior team fell to Vancouver College 45-0.

JUNIOR VARSITY

In the JV game, Lord Tweedsmuir started strong, scoring a TD on their first drive.

After a great kickoff return to around midfield, the Panthers lost some yardage on first and second down. But QB McCord Leeson unleashed a bullet throw on a 3rd-and-25 to Manav Sandher. Sandher caught the ball and ran up the turf for a 45-yard gain to the Mt. Doug 12-yard line. Then running back Reggie Elie powered the ball 10 yards down to the two. On the next play Leeson ran the ball himself for a two-yard TD dive.

But Mt. Douglas answered back immediately with a converted touchdown to make the score 7-7.

From there, LT punted and Mt. Douglas scored another TD on their next drive.

Ultimately, LT’s defence couldn’t shut down Mt. Doug’s running combo of QB Hunter Swift and RB Miltiadis Koulelis.

The Rams then scored on the first play of the second quarter to go up 14-7.

On the Panthers next possession, Elie powered the ball up the field a few times, gaining an extra five yards after contact on every running play.

But Leeson threw an interception, his first of five on the day, and Mt. Doug took control of the game for good.

Near the end of the second quarter, Mt. Douglas threw a 15-yard TD to move ahead 21-7.

Leeson and the Panthers got a touchdown back to go into the half 21-14, but the second half belonged to Mt. Doug as they outscored Tweedy in the final two quarters 20-7.

SENIOR VARSITY

In the AAA senior final, the Vancouver College Fighting Irish smothered Lord Tweedsmuir’s offense so completely the Panthers failed to move the ball significantly on any drive in the game.

Noah Anderson and Tremel States-Jones had great runs here and there—as the power runners managed to break tackles on every play—but Tweedy kept going three-and-out against College’s concrete defensive wall.

The Panthers woes started early. After going down 13-0, LT only managed six yards on the first three plays of their next possession. Facing a 4th-and-four, Tweedy set up for a punt from their own 30-yard line. Long-snapper Lucas Glenn sent a high snap over the head of Terrel Jones and Jones chased the ball down to his own end zone, giving up a two-point safety to the Irish.

When Tweedy did connect on a play, they seemed to be unlucky each time.

On one passing play, after quarterback Key’Shaun Dorsey connected with wideout Terrel Jones on an eight-yard catch-and-run, College stripped the ball and took over on the Panthers’ 35-yard line.

Or on another drive, after a few good runs, Dorsey threw a pick six.

It was a long first half for Tweedy and they went into the locker room at halftime down 36-0. College added a defensive touchdown (pick six) and another safety in the second half, to make the final 45-0.

Unfortunately for Lord Tweedsmuir, they faced a College team that dominated the 2019 high school football season. After losing an early game, College steamrolled most of the teams they played for the rest of the season.

Over 11 games this year, VC outscored their opponents 408-73, which included six shutouts.

With the win over Tweedy, College posted the largest margin of victory ever in a AAA final. (The previous record was a 42-0 victory for Notre Dame over Handsworth in 1972.)


