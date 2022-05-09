PHOTOS: Longtime Whalley baseball coach remembered with uniform patch, game logo and more

Ed Myers, longtime volunteer with Whalley Little League, featured in a new Alumni Game logo.

The baseball-filled life of one Surrey-area man will be honoured in several ways this season.

Whalley Little League celebrated Ed Myers during a special ceremony at their home park Saturday (May 7), with family members and friends in attendance.

This spring, a batting cage shield, uniform patch and alumni game logo will serve to remember Myers, who has been inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame for his 37 years of baseball service there.

Whalley’s 2022 season program features a two-page tribute to Myers, who died Jan. 28 at his Fleetwood-area home surrounded by family. Aged 69, Myers would have celebrated his 70th birthday a week later, on Feb. 4.

From 1982 to 2018, Myers coached more than 36 teams in regular-season games, playoffs and tournaments, was equipment manager for 29 years and Whalley board member for 37. He held roles from player agent to president of the club.

“Ed coached to eight district championships and appeared in seven Provincials, four Canadians and two World Series (championships),” his Whalley Hall of Fame biography notes.

“As the Major Yankee skipper for over 20 years, he would hang ‘em up in 2018 to watch his grandson (Colten) go on to Williamsport. In 2022 Ed was honoured with a patch worn by all Whalley players. The annual Alumni Game was dedicated in Ed’s name.”

• RELATED: ‘Great man, great coach’: Ed Myers remembered in Whalley for his nearly 40 years in baseball.

His history with the club began with the registration of his son Calvin in Minis in 1982.

“Back then, in order to have a four-year-old in the league you had to be a coach. So Ed stepped up,” says a bio in the season program. “That same year, Orest Springenatic ran into Ed on the mini diamond where Ed expressed his opinion about the league having no uniforms in the minis. Orest apparently told Ed that all anyone ever wanted to do was play on the fields and criticize, but no one ever wanted to put their time and energy into the league. The rest, as they say, is history.”

Over the years, Myers surpassed Springenatic as the longest consecutive serving Whalley Little League volunteer.



Ed Myers’ sons Calvin, left, and Michael at Saturday’s tribute hosted by Whalley Little League. (Photo: Jessie Walsh Photography)

Ed Myers’ wife Doreen and sons Calvin, left, and Michael at Saturday’s tribute hosted by Whalley Little League. (Photo: Jessie Walsh Photography)

A Little League pledge at Saturday’s Ed Myers tribute hosted by Whalley Little League. (Photo: Jessie Walsh Photography)