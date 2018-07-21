PHOTOS: Canada Cup action continues at Softball City

Softball City was a hub of activity Saturday, as Canada Cup action is to take place throughout the weekend. (Aaron Hinks photos)

Just a few days of competition remain at the 2018 Canada Cup, as teams in a variety of divisions jockey for position as the playoff rounds move forward.

The women’s division – which features the Canadian national team, among others – is still in action, as are the Futures Gold (under-18) and Showcase Gold (U16) tournaments. The finalists in the respective divisions won’t be known until Sunday, and championship games are set for Sunday afternoon and into the evening.

The Futures Gold final is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Softball City’s diamond No. 1, and the Futures title tilt is set for the same time, on Softball City’s diamond No. 2. The women’s division championship will be played at 6 p.m., on diamond 1 at Softball City.

Once the Canada Cup wraps up, Team Canada – as well as other national teams from across the globe – will head to Chiba, Japan, where the 2018 Women’s Softball World Championships are to be held from Aug. 2-12. The last world championships, in 2016, were held in Surrey. Canada finished third.