Pacific Sea Wolves swimmers Sergey Chernomorchenko and Brynn Firth at trials in Victoria. (Contributed photo)

Pair of Pacific Sea Wolves dip toes into water at world trials

Sergey Chernomorchenko earns spot on Team BC for Canada Summer Games

Talk about good first impressions.

A pair of Pacific Sea Wolves swimmers, Brynn Firth and Sergey Chernomorchenko, competed at World Trials in Victoria this month – the first time at a trials event for both young swimmers. As well, it was the first time since 2020 that both Firth and Chernomorchenko competed in a long-course heat.

The meet was also a grueling one from a schedule perspective – it ran five days, from April 5-10 – and according to head coach Jy Lawrence, “both swimmers handled themselves really well.”

Firth competed in the 50-m backstroke, while Chernomorchenko swam in four events: the 400- and 200-m individual medley, 800-m freestyle and 200-m butterfly.

Chernomorchenko’s performances in the IM were the highlight of the week for PSW, Lawrence said. The 16-year-old clocked personal-best times in both IM distances – finishing with silver and bronze medals; his times placed him in the top-3 in Canada for his age groups in those two events.

“Sergey had great IM performances and showed himself to be a competitive breaststroker across the medley field,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence also noted that Chernomorchenko’s 400-m IM swim was good enough to earn him a spot on Team BC at this summer’s Canada Summer Games, which are scheduled for Aug. 6-13 in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Both Chernomorchenko and Firth will compete next at Western Canadian Championships in Edmonton, beginning April 21.


