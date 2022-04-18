Pair of Pacific Sea Wolves dip toes into water at world trials

Talk about good first impressions.

A pair of Pacific Sea Wolves swimmers, Brynn Firth and Sergey Chernomorchenko, competed at World Trials in Victoria this month – the first time at a trials event for both young swimmers. As well, it was the first time since 2020 that both Firth and Chernomorchenko competed in a long-course heat.

The meet was also a grueling one from a schedule perspective – it ran five days, from April 5-10 – and according to head coach Jy Lawrence, “both swimmers handled themselves really well.”

Firth competed in the 50-m backstroke, while Chernomorchenko swam in four events: the 400- and 200-m individual medley, 800-m freestyle and 200-m butterfly.

Chernomorchenko’s performances in the IM were the highlight of the week for PSW, Lawrence said. The 16-year-old clocked personal-best times in both IM distances – finishing with silver and bronze medals; his times placed him in the top-3 in Canada for his age groups in those two events.

“Sergey had great IM performances and showed himself to be a competitive breaststroker across the medley field,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence also noted that Chernomorchenko’s 400-m IM swim was good enough to earn him a spot on Team BC at this summer’s Canada Summer Games, which are scheduled for Aug. 6-13 in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Both Chernomorchenko and Firth will compete next at Western Canadian Championships in Edmonton, beginning April 21.



sports@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Swimming