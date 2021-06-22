Organizers announce Canada Cup will return to South Surrey in 2022

The Canada Cup International Softball Tournament – which features national teams as well as youth squads from across the world – is set to return to South Surrey June 17-26, 2022. (Gord Goble photo)

Organizers of the Canada Cup International Softball Championship have officially announced that the popular tournament will return in 2022.

Next summer’s tournament will be held at South Surrey’s Softball City from June 17-26, according to a news release issued Tuesday morning. The last two tournaments were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic; the 2021 event was originally scheduled to begin next week.

Earlier this month, Canada Cup chair Greg Timm – who is also the longtime president of the White Rock Renegades softball organization – confirmed to Peace Arch News that the popular tournament would return, adding that organizers have had to start from scratch after being sidelined for the last two years.

“The absence of the Canada Cup the past two years has been terribly disappointing,” said Timm in Tuesday’s release.

“But we have an incredible base of support and will be working hard over the coming months to ignite that energy and commitment, so when we welcome the world next summer, we can recapture the magic that is synonymous with the Canada Cup.

“We are especially excited for the young athletes who count on this event as a marquee showcase tournament. The Canada Cup has led to hundreds of scholarships from academic institutions across North America, so from that perspective the tournament has been life-altering for so many young women.”

The Canada Cup – which has existed in some form since the first tournament was held in 1993 – typically showcases thousands of players, from teams across North America and beyond, in a variety of age divisions over the course of the tournament.

For more, visit www.canadacup.com



sports@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Canada CupSoftball