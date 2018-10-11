On golf course and off, Surrey’s Matt Palsenbarg is a king of swing

PGA of BC’s Distinguished Service Award given to head teaching pro at Northview Golf Academy

Matthew Palsenbarg, head teaching pro at Northview Golf Academy in Surrey, with his Dunc Sutherland Distinguished Service Award at the PGA of BC’s gala event Wednesday (Oct. 10) at River Rock Casino Resort in Richmond. (submitted photo: PGA of BC)

The trophies and awards keep coming for Matt Palsenbarg, head teaching pro at Surrey’s Northview Golf Academy.

On Wednesday night (Oct. 10), Palsenbarg was given the PGA of BC’s Dunc Sutherland Distinguished Service Award during the organization’s annual celebration at River Rock Casino Resort in Richmond.

He was also nominated for two other awards administered by the association.

The Dunc Sutherland Distinguished Service Award is awarded to a PGA of BC member who demonstrates “exceptional commitment to the Association by supporting and promoting the Association’s brand, events and initiatives.”

Palsenbarg, a 15-year member of the provincial golf association, “made significant contributions to the PGA of BC on multiple fronts in 2018 through a combination of competition, excellence in golf instruction and industry research,” according to an award bio.

“The 37-year-old spearheaded an examination of the golf-teaching business in British Columbia, soliciting information from across the industry through a survey of the PGA of BC membership. He then traveled around the province and worked with Association colleagues to present the results during PGA of BC Education Series events, providing insights specific to each region and on industry trends as a whole.”

Palsenbarg, who lives in the Clayton area of Surrey, was the Lower Mainland region’s 2018 recipient of the Jack Westover Coach of the Year Award and also the Davie Black Professional Development Award.

On the course this year, Palsenbarg recorded three top-three finishes in five PGA of BC tournament starts, including a victory with amateur Jake Scarrow in the Tournament of Champions presented by Thunderbolt Sign & VIP Golf.

“Matthew Palsenbarg has been a tremendous representative of and advocate for the PGA of British Columbia for well over a decade,” stated Donald Miyazaki, the PGA of BC’s executive director.

“In addition to his impressive playing record, which includes a national-level championship and victories in multiple provincial events, his dedication to our sport and our association is second to none. As a coach and teacher, he has inspired and moulded countless golfers through his instruction programs at his Tour Performance Lab, helping many young players achieve impressive results and careers at the collegiate golf level.

“Matthew has also made a personal commitment to his continued professional development, always seeking new approaches and best practices to help his clients improve their games, and to aid his colleagues in better serving the golfing public in British Columbia,” Miyazaki continued.

“Every Golf Professional in the province has benefitted from Matthew’s tireless efforts. For all these reasons and more, he is a deserving recipient of the PGA of BC’s Dunc Sutherland Distinguished Service Award and a great asset to our association.”

On Wednesday in Richmond, the golf association announced winners of 11 awards:

Dick Munn Golf Professional of the Year presented by Cutter & Buck: Cindy Soukoroff, St. Eugene Golf Resort & Casino

Cec Ferguson Executive Professional of the Year presented by Platform Sales: Scott Kolb, Victoria Golf Club

Fred Wood Class “A” Professional of the Year presented by Joe Fortes Seafood & Chop House: Greg Pool, Capilano Golf & Country Club

Jock McKinnon Candidate for Membership of the Year presented by Srixon/Cleveland Golf/XXIO: Cailean Hourigan, Bear Mountain Resort Community

Jack Westover Coach of the Year presented by O’Neill Golf: Sean Richardson, The Harvest Golf Club

Golf Facility of the Year presented by Minuteman Press Richmond: Black Mountain Golf Club

Herb Paterson Sales Representative of the Year presented by Trainwest Management & Consulting: Jonathan Kadin, Neilsen Agencies

Ben Colk Golf Shop of the Year presented by Graham Sales Group: Point Grey Golf & Country Club

Alvie Thompson Teacher of the Year presented by The Keg Steakhouse + Bar: Jeremy Johnson, Fairmont Hot Springs Resort

Davie Black Professional Development Award presented by Cam Clark Ford Richmond: Jason Giesbrecht, Royal Colwood Golf Club

Jack McLaughlin Junior Golf Leader of the Year presented by New Era Cap Company: Jennifer Greggain, Chilliwack Golf Club

The following award winners were announced earlier this month:

Jim Gibson Patron of the Year: Kevin MacDonald, Clarity Success Coaching

PGA of BC Media Personnel of the Year: Brad Ziemer, British Columbia Golf

Distinguished Service Award presented by DGL Sports Enterprises: Matthew Palsenbarg, Northview Golf Academy

Stan Leonard Player of the Year presented by Impact Tournament Systems: Oliver Tubb, University Golf Club

PGA of BC Community Leadership Bursary: Revelstoke Golf Club