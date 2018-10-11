On golf course and off, Surrey’s Matt Palsenbarg is a king of swing

The trophies and awards keep coming for Matt Palsenbarg, head teaching pro at Surrey’s Northview Golf Academy.
On Wednesday night (Oct. 10), Palsenbarg was given the PGA of BC’s Dunc Sutherland Distinguished Service Award during the organization’s annual celebration at River Rock Casino Resort in Richmond.
He was also nominated for two other awards administered by the association.
The Dunc Sutherland Distinguished Service Award is awarded to a PGA of BC member who demonstrates “exceptional commitment to the Association by supporting and promoting the Association’s brand, events and initiatives.”
Palsenbarg, a 15-year member of the provincial golf association, “made significant contributions to the PGA of BC on multiple fronts in 2018 through a combination of competition, excellence in golf instruction and industry research,” according to an award bio.
“The 37-year-old spearheaded an examination of the golf-teaching business in British Columbia, soliciting information from across the industry through a survey of the PGA of BC membership. He then traveled around the province and worked with Association colleagues to present the results during PGA of BC Education Series events, providing insights specific to each region and on industry trends as a whole.”
Palsenbarg, who lives in the Clayton area of Surrey, was the Lower Mainland region’s 2018 recipient of the Jack Westover Coach of the Year Award and also the Davie Black Professional Development Award.
On the course this year, Palsenbarg recorded three top-three finishes in five PGA of BC tournament starts, including a victory with amateur Jake Scarrow in the Tournament of Champions presented by Thunderbolt Sign & VIP Golf.
“Matthew Palsenbarg has been a tremendous representative of and advocate for the PGA of British Columbia for well over a decade,” stated Donald Miyazaki, the PGA of BC’s executive director.
“In addition to his impressive playing record, which includes a national-level championship and victories in multiple provincial events, his dedication to our sport and our association is second to none. As a coach and teacher, he has inspired and moulded countless golfers through his instruction programs at his Tour Performance Lab, helping many young players achieve impressive results and careers at the collegiate golf level.
“Matthew has also made a personal commitment to his continued professional development, always seeking new approaches and best practices to help his clients improve their games, and to aid his colleagues in better serving the golfing public in British Columbia,” Miyazaki continued.
“Every Golf Professional in the province has benefitted from Matthew’s tireless efforts. For all these reasons and more, he is a deserving recipient of the PGA of BC’s Dunc Sutherland Distinguished Service Award and a great asset to our association.”