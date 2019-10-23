Mission Olympic medalist Brent Hayden announced on Wed., Oct. 23, 2019 that he is returning to competition after seven years away. (Brent Hayden/Facebook photo)

Olympian Brent Hayden returning to competition after seven years away

The 36-year-old has been training in Vancouver for several weeks

Three-time Olympian Brent Hayden is jumping back in the pool more than seven years after the Canadian left competitive swimming.

The 36-year-old from Mission, B.C., announced Wednesday that he is coming out of retirement and has been training with national team head coach Tom Johnson in Vancouver for several weeks.

Hayden left the sport after capturing bronze in the 100-metre freestyle at the London Olympics in 2012.

READ MORE: Olympian Brent Hayden featured in a solo exhibition of his photography

He previously won gold medals in both 50 and 100-metre freestyle at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi, India, and took first in the 100 at the world aquatic championships in Melbourne, Australia, in 2007.

Hayden competed in both the 2004 Athens and 2008 Beijing Olympics, but back issues hampered his performance at the latter Games.

He still holds Canadian records in the 50, 100 and 200-metre freestyle events.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Olympian Brent Hayden surprises Mission Marlins

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Work-in-progress Surrey Eagles starting ‘to gel together’

Just Posted

Surrey cop killer gets new parole conditions

Surrey RCMP Constable Roger Pierlet, 23, was shot dead on March 29, 1974

New lights, displays to make Surrey’s Tree Lighting Festival twinkle on Nov. 23

Pop singer Begonia, Fleetwood Mac tribute band among performers at Surrey Civic Plaza

Federal NDP may support B.C. with major projects, Carole James says

SkyTrain Surrey extension, Massey Tunnel need Ottawa’s help

Theft of dog-outfits ‘a huge hit’ to South Surrey mother-daughter business

Kathy Neumeyer says 100-plus dog sweaters and raincoats were nicked from her SUV last week

Work-in-progress Surrey Eagles starting ‘to gel together’

Junior hockey team brass seeing improvements as BC Hockey League season passes quarter poll

Raptors Bling: NBA champions receive their rings in pre-game ceremony

There are over 650 diamonds — at a weight of 14 carats — in the 14-karat yellow gold ring

Olympian Brent Hayden returning to competition after seven years away

The 36-year-old has been training in Vancouver for several weeks

‘Find Trevor’: B.C. man’s dog leads searchers to rescue him after fall during hike

‘I’ve had lots of intelligent dogs, but Purple is in a class herself’

15 Canadian youths to sue Ottawa for not acting on climate change

They say young people will be more affected than other groups

VIDEO: Man in his 20s in hospital following shooting in Abbotsford

Incident takes place Tuesday night in 31700 block of South Fraser Way

Faster response may have prevented fatal outcome at B.C. trampoline park

Coroner’s report rules Greater Victoria father Jay Greenwood’s death accidental

Police watchdog investigates early morning fatality in Langley

Man died at scene following struggle with RCMP officers

Homicide team deployed in Coquitlam

Integrated Homicide Investigative Team investigating near Seaton Avenue, Ducklow Street

100-pound pumpkin stolen a second time from B.C. business

According to security footage, a man and woman took the pumpkin on Oct. 20 at 8:20 p.m.

Most Read