Ocean Athletics athletes land on podium at Legion track-and-field championships

South Surrey/White Rock athletes snag medals of all colours at national meet

Ocean Athletics Track and Field Club made an impression at the national level earlier this month, after a handful of members reached the podium in Nova Scotia.

The South Surrey-based club sent a handful of young athletes to the 2019 Legion National Youth Track and Field Championships, which were held in Cape Breton, N.S. from Aug. 9-11.

• READ ALSO: Record-breaking weekend for South Surrey track-and-field athletes

And leading the way among the talented group that went east were a pair of under-16 competitors. Caiden Lee returned home with two medals at the U16 level – gold in the boys 2,000-m and silver in the 1,200-m. He also finished sixth in the 800.

Lee’s teammate, George Kordas, also snagged a pair of medals, with silver-medal finishes in both the pole vault and high jump.

Lee and Kordas were far from the only Ocean Athletics medal-winner, however.

At the U18 level, Tyson Wilson won gold in the men’s race-walk, while Olivia van Ryswyk placed second in the pole vault and Emma de Boer won bronze in high jump.

Rounding out the medal winners was Aiden Turner, who won bronze in the U16 boys pole vault.

There were handful of top-eight performances at the national meet, too: Aneel Gillan was fourth in U18 decathlon; Cayden Arnold was fourth in U16 pole vault and Maya Kobylanski placed seventh in the 2,000-m steeplechase.


sports@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Ocean Athletics runner Caiden Lee, who won two medals at 2019 Legion National Youth Track and Field Championships, bears down during a race. (Ocean Athletics Instagram photo)

Previous story
Grip ‘N Rip pickleball tournament set for South Surrey

Just Posted

PHOTOS: ‘Massive’ drug seizure in Surrey

Police say it’s all linked to the Brothers Keepers gang

Ocean Athletics athletes land on podium at Legion track-and-field championships

South Surrey/White Rock athletes snag medals of all colours at national meet

‘Beer League’ charity ball hockey tournament in Surrey to involve brewery teams

Central City to host a day of games in front parking lot in benefit for KidSport BC

Newton’s PLOT sharing garden hopes to grow with ‘Mishmash Bash’

August event promises ‘an evening of performances and showcases in a welcoming environment’

Surrey recovery-house operator given provincial, municipal thumbs-up

Back on Track founder breathing sigh of relief after learning his five sites will remain open

Divers encounter giant, weird-looking fish in Barkley Sound

VIDEO: Rendezvous Dive Adventures charter sees creature normally found in tropics

Back-deck attack in Abbotsford did not happen, say police

Investigators say woman was influenced by past traumatic event elsewhere

Strong winds cause northern B.C. wildfires to grow; progress made on Okanagan blaze

Eagle Bluff remains B.C.’s most threatening wildfire, burning near Oliver, B.C.

Popular TV game show ‘Family Feud’ is coming to Canada

Game show features two families who compete to answer as many survey-style questions

Weeding out the competition: Grand Forks to host cannabis contest at fall fair

Mayor to be among judges evaluating look, smell and ‘burnability’

Jail for Penticton man with more than 68,000 child porn images

Judge Gregory Koturbash handed Gordon Thomas Smith a two year jail sentence

‘Superpod’ of killer whales spotted off Vancouver Island

Questions of health, food supply still plague dwindling southern resident killer whale population

B.C. wildfire app has alerts, bans and air quality ratings all in one place

App was installed more than 40,000 times in 2018, one of the worst years for wildfires

B.C. homicide victim’s brother says he may never know why she was killed

Stetson Deese the family is preparing for the possibility they’ll be left in the dark on motive

Most Read