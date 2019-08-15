Ocean Athletics athletes land on podium at Legion track-and-field championships

South Surrey/White Rock athletes snag medals of all colours at national meet

Ocean Athletics Track and Field Club made an impression at the national level earlier this month, after a handful of members reached the podium in Nova Scotia.

The South Surrey-based club sent a handful of young athletes to the 2019 Legion National Youth Track and Field Championships, which were held in Cape Breton, N.S. from Aug. 9-11.

And leading the way among the talented group that went east were a pair of under-16 competitors. Caiden Lee returned home with two medals at the U16 level – gold in the boys 2,000-m and silver in the 1,200-m. He also finished sixth in the 800.

Lee’s teammate, George Kordas, also snagged a pair of medals, with silver-medal finishes in both the pole vault and high jump.

Lee and Kordas were far from the only Ocean Athletics medal-winner, however.

At the U18 level, Tyson Wilson won gold in the men’s race-walk, while Olivia van Ryswyk placed second in the pole vault and Emma de Boer won bronze in high jump.

Rounding out the medal winners was Aiden Turner, who won bronze in the U16 boys pole vault.

There were handful of top-eight performances at the national meet, too: Aneel Gillan was fourth in U18 decathlon; Cayden Arnold was fourth in U16 pole vault and Maya Kobylanski placed seventh in the 2,000-m steeplechase.



