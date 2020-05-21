North Delta’s Corbin Grant signs with University of Calgary Dinos

Seaquam Seahawks defensive back Corbin Grant has signed on to play next year with the 219 Vanier Cup champion University of Calgary Dinos. (Submitted photo)

The team announced last week the 18-year-old Surrey native had signed a U Sports letter of intent to attend U of Calgary in September.

Before deciding to sign with the University of Calgary, where he plans to study either kinesiology or business, Grant made official visits to SFU, Western University, McMaster University and the University of Manitoba. At U of C, Grant will join second-year receivers and fellow Seahawk alumni Jalen and Tyson Philpot, with whom he played one year of senior football at Seaquam in 2017.

“I know a lot of people that play for Calgary and the competition that is present. I also like Coaches Rapini and Mollard,” Grant said in a press release, referring to defensive back coach Marcello Rapini and special teams coach Nathan Mollard.

Grant has racked up an impressive list of accomplishments, both on and of the field, according to a Dinos press release.

As a member of the B.C. provincial team in both 2018 and 2019, Grant participated in Canada Cup tournaments in Calgary, Alta. and Kingston, Ont., respectively, and this past season won a pair of game Most Valuable Player awards for his work with Team BC.

A Canada Football Chat Top 100 player, Grant was a member Team Canada’s U18 team that played in Texas in January 2020. On top of that, Grant was named a B.C. High School Football All-Star in November 2019.

In his three years at the senior level with the Seahawks, the 6’2” 200-pound defensive back was also as used at receiver and in the secondary for head coach Navin Chand.

Grant also played youth football with the North Delta Longhorns, the same program the Philpot twins came up in.

Grant excelled off the field as well, making honour roll throughout his tenure at the school, and also making the Principal’s List. Grant also played for Seaquam’s basketball team.

“Corbin is the type of athlete we like to have in the secondary,” Dinos defensive back coach Marcello Rapini, said in a press release, adding he is impressed with Grant’s leadership skills.

“He is smart on and off the field and is a great football player. He has the skills to get on the field in year one.”

Three South Delta Secondary players have also signed letters of intent with the University of Calgary: quarterback Ben McDonald and receivers Ethan Troniak and Evan Paterson.

Four former Sun Devils currently play with the Dinos, including McDonald’s older brothers Jack (fifth-year receiver) and Grant (third-year linebacker), as well as third-year linebacker Charlie Moore and first-year defensive back Jacob Kirk.



