North Delta resident Kaushal Parikh is running 90 kilometres around the new North Delta Secondary track in under nine hours on June 13 to raise money for Save the Children’s India COVID-19 Crisis Fund. (Submitted photo)

North Delta resident Kaushal Parikh is running 90 kilometres around the new North Delta Secondary track in under nine hours on June 13 to raise money for Save the Children’s India COVID-19 Crisis Fund. (Submitted photo)

North Delta man to run 90 km in under 9 hours for India COVID-19 fundraiser

Kaushal Parikh running a virtual ultramarathon at NDSS’s new running track this Sunday (June 13)

A North Delta man is gearing up to run 90 kilometres this Sunday (June 13) in an effort to raise money for COVID relief in India.

Ultramarathoner Kaushal Parikh was one of 23 runners from Canada set to travel to South Africa in 2020 to compete in the Comrades Marathon — billed as “The Ultimate Human Race” — when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event’s cancellation.

After the in-person event was again cancelled this year (2021 would have marked the race’s 100th anniversary), Parikh made the decision to compete virtually, logging his time using an app as he completes the race closer to home.

“It is actually kind of hilly terrain out there in Africa, but because it’s a virtual event and … there aren’t really any [similar] hills close by and I don’t even have a support system, somebody to kind of support me with the nutrition and all of that, I thought that I will make a twist to it and compensate [for] the physical challenge with a mental one,” Parikh told the Reporter.

This Sunday, he plans to run the race’s entire 90-kilometre distance on North Delta Secondary’s new 400-metre track — that’s 225 laps — in less than nine hours.

The actual number of laps will likely be less as the track isn’t quite finished, meaning Parikh will have to run outside the facility, but the mental challenge of running that far essentially in one place will still be a hurdle he has to clear for longer than most of us are at work or school on a given day.

“It’s so boring, repetitive and monotonous, just going around in 400-metre circles,” he said. “That’s a challenge that I just want to see, how can I really sustain under nine hours on a track. There’s no change of scenery, there’s no change of terrain.

“When you’re running marathons and long distances, it’s also about where you are running. You see a beautiful landscape, the landscape kind of keeps on changing, and that keeps on motivating you as well. (…) But here, it’s just the same small little circle you are running in.”

North Delta resident Kaushal Parikh is running 90 kilometres around the new North Delta Secondary track in under nine hours on June 13 to raise money for Save the Children’s India COVID-19 Crisis Fund. (Submitted photo)

Parikh, who has been running ultramarathons since 2016, says that, like for most long-distance runners, races for him really start halfway through, when it becomes more of a mental game.

“That’s where it is more about the mind playing a huge part in what you are doing. One of the phrases I love is, ‘the body achieves what the mind conceives,’ and that is something that I 100-per-cent believe in, and that’s what happens in an ultra,” he said.

As a little extra motivation, Parikh decided to use the event to raise funds for Save the Children’s India COVID-19 Crisis Fund, combining two things that are both near and dear to his heart.

Parikh, who spent his childhood and “a significant part” of his life in India, said he and his wife came up with the idea while discussing how they could do something to help the hundreds of thousands of people caught in the country’s overwhelming battle against the raging pandemic.

“The last few weeks, with the way the situation is in India, we’ve actually gotten news of having lost a lot of members of our extended families, and [of] people who are also critically ill right now, because of COVID,” Parikh said.

“There are more than 350,000 cases coming up every week, and the majority of the families [affected] are kind of marginalized,” he continued.

“We are here, our families are there, so how do we really make a difference? How do we contribute and help out, because going out there is not really an option.”

With that in mind, he set up his Run4India fundraiser through Save the Children Canada. As well as dedicating Sunday’s 90 km race to the campaign, Parikh pledged to run 600 km between May 1 and June 15 in support of children in India.

The money raised will allow the organization to deliver essential supplies including oxygen, ventilators and medicine, as well as emotional and educational support for children. Save the Children is also helping fast-track vaccinations for India’s most marginalized people, according to a write up on Parikh’s fundraising page (savethechildren.akaraisin.com/teamsave/KaushalParikh).

As of Wednesday afternoon, the campaign had already exceeded its goal, raising more than $1,800 and counting.

“Every little bit that you can do helps, and we just wanted to do whatever we could do.”

SEE ALSO: Surrey Khalsa School students raising money for COVID-19 relief in India


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusDeltaNorth Deltarunning

 

North Delta resident Kaushal Parikh is running 90 kilometres around the new North Delta Secondary track in under nine hours on June 13 to raise money for Save the Children’s India COVID-19 Crisis Fund. (Submitted photo)

North Delta resident Kaushal Parikh is running 90 kilometres around the new North Delta Secondary track in under nine hours on June 13 to raise money for Save the Children’s India COVID-19 Crisis Fund. (Submitted photo)

Previous story
Three Vancouver Giants win four player of the year awards

Just Posted

A pitcher for the Cloverdale Reds hurls a ball toward a Phillies’ batter in a Mosquito (U11) division game at Cloverdale Ball Park June 8. Since game play was reinstated May 25, volunteers have been working around the clock and kids have been playing games seven days a week. (Photo submitted by John Braaten)
Play ball! Game on for Cloverdale ball players

Smiles on the faces of players around Cloverdale diamonds

White Rock’s 14635 Marine Dr. has been listed for $3,998,000. (Aaron Hinks photos)
White Rock waterfront’s ‘fairy tale’ house listed for $4 million

Owner wants to sell so she can buy a castle in France

Lil Yachty performs during the 2019 FVDED in the Park music festival at Holland Park. (File photo: Amber Togado)
Surrey’s FVDED music festival aims for September event at Holland Park

‘With that being said, we must remain realistic and be aware that FVDED may have to be moved again to 2022’

North Delta resident Kaushal Parikh is running 90 kilometres around the new North Delta Secondary track in under nine hours on June 13 to raise money for Save the Children’s India COVID-19 Crisis Fund. (Submitted photo)
North Delta man to run 90 km in under 9 hours for India COVID-19 fundraiser

Kaushal Parikh running a virtual ultramarathon at NDSS’s new running track this Sunday (June 13)

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
For SuperChefs’ free summer camps on Zoom, puppet teaches Surrey kids about cooking

Surrey-based non-profit creates program with help of ‘Sesame Street’ vet

FILE – A view of Hudson Bay Mountain Resort and surroundings near Smithers, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. The trail makes for a bracing hike to Crater Lake (unseen). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
Tourism, hospitality sector digs in for 2nd COVID summer amid wait for border re-opening

Government decisions on travel will be the deciding factor for much of B.C.’s tourism and hospitality industry

Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
Child sex crimes charges against Interior’s top doc won’t impact pandemic response: Dix

Dr. Albert de Villiers is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference

Alberta resident Rocky Whitford was found dead inside a GR Baker Hospital bathroom due to an apparent suicide on May 13. (Submitted Photo)
Widow of man in mental health distress questions Cariboo hospital protocol

Warning: This story contains details about suicide that may be distressing.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Black Press Media files)
First Nation condemns ‘inadequate’ punishment of B.C. lawyer who took on ’60s scoop cases

Stephen Bronstein was suspended for one month and fined $4,000

Jillian Rutledge had a surprise when she looked out her window this morning - a waterspout on the ocean. She lives near Kin Beach, just north of Comox. Photo by Jillian Rutledge
VIDEO: Waterspout spotted off east coast of Vancouver Island

Weather phenomenon not that unusual during early summer: meteorologist

Health-care workers wait for airline passengers at a COVID-19 testing centre at Trudeau Airport in Montreal, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Travel quarantine rules set to ease for fully vaxed Canadians, permanent residents

Business groups welcomed the proposed change, still calling for a clear restart plan

NDP MP Leah Gazan rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
NDP calls on Ottawa to recognize residential schools as genocide

MP wants institutions acknowledged as the deliberate, systematic destruction of a cultural group

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry prepares a daily update on the coronavirus pandemic, April 21, 2020. (B.C. Government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 decline continues, 148 new cases Wednesday

Vaccine clinics busy, 3.7 million doses delivered so far

Most Read