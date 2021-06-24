Nico-Wynd golf-equipment sale raises $5,400 for young golfers

A used golf equipment sale held last week in South Surrey has raised a record amount of money for young golfers on the Semiahmoo Peninsula and across the province.

On June 19, under a large tent at Nico-Wynd Golf Course, a sale that included all types of golf gear – clubs, golf bags, shoes and more – raised over $5,400 according to sale organizer Scott Vannatter. The total “far exceeded” the proceeds from the last sale, which was held in 2019.

“The sale was an unqualified success,” he said.

Proceeds from the sale will be split between the BC Golf’s Player Development Trust Fund, which is a non-profit organization that helps cover costs for junior golfers to attend tournaments, as well as the Zone 3 (Fraser Valley) golf program that aids in the development of young golfers throughout the region.

“Our aim is to see that all kids wishing to be involved with competitive golf have the opportunity regardless of family financial circumstance,” Vannatter, who is also a board member of the trust fund, told Peace Arch News in early June.



