golf

Nico-Wynd golf-equipment sale raises $5,400 for young golfers

One-day sale “an unqualified success” says organizer

A used golf equipment sale held last week in South Surrey has raised a record amount of money for young golfers on the Semiahmoo Peninsula and across the province.

On June 19, under a large tent at Nico-Wynd Golf Course, a sale that included all types of golf gear – clubs, golf bags, shoes and more – raised over $5,400 according to sale organizer Scott Vannatter. The total “far exceeded” the proceeds from the last sale, which was held in 2019.

“The sale was an unqualified success,” he said.

Proceeds from the sale will be split between the BC Golf’s Player Development Trust Fund, which is a non-profit organization that helps cover costs for junior golfers to attend tournaments, as well as the Zone 3 (Fraser Valley) golf program that aids in the development of young golfers throughout the region.

“Our aim is to see that all kids wishing to be involved with competitive golf have the opportunity regardless of family financial circumstance,” Vannatter, who is also a board member of the trust fund, told Peace Arch News in early June.


sports@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Golf

Previous story
Fraser Valley Bandits release former NBA-er Julian Washburn
Next story
Fraser Valley Bandits return to the court Saturday

Just Posted

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Photo courtesy NIAID-RML via AP.
Mayors’ Council on Regional Transportation to conduct meetings digitally into 2022

Ambulance at Surrey Memorial Hospital. (File photo)
Surrey residents report calling 911 for ambulances that didn’t arrive

Rori Denness-Lamont will throw javelin at California State University Long Beach beginning this fall. (Gordon Kalisch/Fast Track Sports Photography)
White Rock track-and-field star set to throw herself into NCAA competition

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry listens as B.C. Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside describes new mask wearing policy for public schools, Feb. 4, 2021. (B.C. government)
‘No question’ it’s a challenge to keep up with Surrey’s growth, schools: Education minister