Rogers Arena, home to the Vancouver Canucks NHL hockey team, is seen in Vancouver, on Monday, June 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

NHL pares down hub city shortlist, Vancouver still in the running

The NHL has said it will select two hub cities

The NHL has begun winnowing its possible locations to resume the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but all three potential Canadian cities are still in the running.

The Blue Jackets were informed Monday that Columbus will not be one of the NHL’s hub cities. Columbus was one of 10 finalists, including seven in the U.S.

Las Vegas is now considered the U.S. favourite to host NHL playoff games, unless two Canadian cities are selected. Canada’s federal government last week said it would allow the league to quarantine internally, making Toronto, Vancouver and Edmonton realistic possibilities — if not the front-runners.

The NHL has said it will select two hub cities — one for the Eastern Conference playoffs and one for the Western Conference. The Stanley Cup Final or “final four” would likely be in one of the two cities.

The Associated Press

