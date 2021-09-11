Black Press reporter Erin Haluschak. (Peter McCully photo)

Black Press reporter Erin Haluschak. (Peter McCully photo)

NFL preview: Black Press football insider Erin Haluschak talks Seahawks and more

Podcast: Discussion includes predicted Super Bowl and MVP winners, fantasy picks

The PQB News/VI Free Daily podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

PQBeat · Erin Haluschak – Preview – 2021:09:09

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf and Black Press reporter Erin Haluschak offer a preview of the NFL season. Talk includes an in-depth look at the Seattle Seahawks, plus Super Bowl and MVP picks and more.

MORE: Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

#PQBeatNFLParksvillePodcastSeattle Seahawksvancouverisland

Previous story
Surrey Eagles’ Slipec inks NCAA scholarship as new BC Hockey League season looms

Just Posted

Photo of suspect vehicle released by Surrey RCMP on Friday.
Shots fired at Surrey RCMP officer in Newton area; suspect vehicle sought

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
‘He jarred it, boom!’: Golfer’s hole-in-one scores $10K at Surrey charity tournament

Metro Creative stock image
There’s help in Surrey for people experiencing suicidal thoughts

Surrey Eagle forward Jacob Slipec has signed to play next year at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. (Surrey Eagles photo)
Surrey Eagles’ Slipec inks NCAA scholarship as new BC Hockey League season looms