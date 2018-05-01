NFL kids camp coming to North Delta

Justin Britt (68) will be at Seaquam Secondary for a football camp on May 5, 2018. (Mike Morris Photo)

Seaquam Secondary will host a different kind of Seahawk on May 6, as NFL player Justin Britt comes to Delta for his first Canadian football camp.

The clinic will give kids between the ages of seven and 18 a chance to learn football techniques from Britt, who plays center for the Seattle Seahawks. The camp will also feature motivational speeches from former professional football player Spencer Conley, and some free Seahawks merchandise.

According to Britt’s event coordinator Terrence Johnson, camps like these are an important opportunity for NFL players to give back to the community.

“Seattle fans are spread out throughout the Pacific Northwest,” he said about the decision to bring this community outreach to Delta. “We just tried to go up North, and we talked about Canada and made sure everyone had a passport.”

This is Britt’s first time holding a camp in Canada, an opportunity that Johnson said will allow them to get a better understanding of football in B.C.

“We know where the football is in America,” Johnson said. “Football is real big in this area. So I’m kind of curious to see exactly how serious and how in-depth the kids know football.”

The camp, which will be held at Seaquam Secondary, will run from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, May 6 for players seven to 12 years old. It will go from 1 to 4 p.m. for players between 13- and 18-years-old.

Registration is free, and participants are asked to come dressed in sports attire and bring a water bottle.

For more information or to register, visit justinbritt68.com/camps.



