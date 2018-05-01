Justin Britt (68) will be at Seaquam Secondary for a football camp on May 5, 2018. (Mike Morris Photo)

NFL kids camp coming to North Delta

Seattle Seahawk Justin Britt to host football camp on May 6 at Seaquam Secondary

Seaquam Secondary will host a different kind of Seahawk on May 6, as NFL player Justin Britt comes to Delta for his first Canadian football camp.

The clinic will give kids between the ages of seven and 18 a chance to learn football techniques from Britt, who plays center for the Seattle Seahawks. The camp will also feature motivational speeches from former professional football player Spencer Conley, and some free Seahawks merchandise.

According to Britt’s event coordinator Terrence Johnson, camps like these are an important opportunity for NFL players to give back to the community.

“Seattle fans are spread out throughout the Pacific Northwest,” he said about the decision to bring this community outreach to Delta. “We just tried to go up North, and we talked about Canada and made sure everyone had a passport.”

This is Britt’s first time holding a camp in Canada, an opportunity that Johnson said will allow them to get a better understanding of football in B.C.

“We know where the football is in America,” Johnson said. “Football is real big in this area. So I’m kind of curious to see exactly how serious and how in-depth the kids know football.”

The camp, which will be held at Seaquam Secondary, will run from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, May 6 for players seven to 12 years old. It will go from 1 to 4 p.m. for players between 13- and 18-years-old.

Registration is free, and participants are asked to come dressed in sports attire and bring a water bottle.

For more information or to register, visit justinbritt68.com/camps.


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Bayside Sharks send two teams to BC Rugby Club Championships
Next story
Surrey Lawn Bowling Club kicks off 2018 season

Just Posted

Surrey youth to help promote ‘Thanks Mom: Give Life’ donor event in Guildford

Three youth will share stories encouraging others to donate blood, stem cells, organs and tissues

Second man charged in fatal crash

Both charged with driving without due care and attention, under the Motor Vehicle Act

MINTY: With ‘Iolanthe’ fairy tale, Surrey’s FVGSS theatre company flies to New West stage

Mid-May production of a Gilbert & Sullivan classic at Anvil Centre

NFL kids camp coming to North Delta

Seattle Seahawk Justin Britt to host football camp on May 6 at Seaquam Secondary

Free ‘Pop-Up Junk Drop’ events kick off in Surrey Saturday

Four dates are set for popular garbage disposal event, open to Surrey residents only

VIDEO: Surrey residents furious after tree said to be home to peacocks illegally cut down

City of Surrey says it has issued a $1,000 fine, which could rise to $10,000

New B.C. restaurant Escobar takes heat for ‘insensitive’ name

“They’re glorifying a name that brings so much pain”

B.C. youth develop life-saving app to assist in overdose emergencies

Android-friendly app designed for teens developed with help of health authority, paramedics

Liberal elections bill aimed at tighter rules on spending, fake news, privacy

There is currently no cap on the amount of money political parties can spend at that time

First Nations leaders debate Trudeau commitment to Indigenous rights

Leaders, chiefs, delegates gather in Quebec, for Assembly of First Nations annual special assembly

Carbon tax would cut 90M tonnes of emissions by 2022, government projects

13-page analysis also says a carbon price will cut about $2 billion from the Canadian economy

Tony Award nominations promise clash of big brands

Plenty of nominations don’t necessarily lead to actual wins on Tony night

David Eby cancels town hall due to ‘safety concerns’ after school tax protest planned

Protesters say the school tax targets the elderly, not the rich

Breaking: Guilty pleas in gangland slaying of Jonathan Bacon

Jason McBride, Jujhar Khun-Khun and Michael Jones appeared in Kelowna court Tuesday

Most Read

  • NFL kids camp coming to North Delta

    Seattle Seahawk Justin Britt to host football camp on May 6 at Seaquam Secondary