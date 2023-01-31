Aatu Räty is set to join the Abbotsford Canucks in the near future after being dealt to the Canucks organization in the Bo Horvat trade on Monday (Jan. 30). (NHL photo)

Newly acquired Aatu Räty set to join Abbotsford Canucks soon

Forward involved in Bo Horvat trades indicates he will likely join AHL this weekend

The Abbotsford Canucks could become the early beneficiary of Monday’s (Jan. 30) Bo Horvat trade, which saw the Vancouver Canucks captain dealt to the New York Islanders.

Heading back to the Canucks were forwards Anthony Beauvillier and Aatu Räty, along with a conditional first-round pick.

It’s expected that Räty will report to Abbotsford, with Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin stating that expectation during a press conference on Monday.

“We’re going to assign him to Abbotsford,” Allvin said. “He’s a first-year pro and played really well in the world juniors this summer. Getting all those young players down to Abbotsford and growing them down there and educating them how we want to play and for him to settle in the system we want to play.”

Räty is a 6-2, 190-pound centre and was chosen in the second round, 52nd overall by the Islanders in the 2021 NHL Draft. The Finnish product was considered a top-10 pick for 2021 in early-2020, but then his stock fell as the year continued. He agreed to a three-year entry level contract with the Islanders on Aug. 14, 2021.

He collected 40 points in 41 games with Jukurit of Finland’s Liiga professional league in 2021-22 and then suited up for two regular season and six playoff games with the American Hockey League’s Bridgeport Islanders later that year. He did not score a point in the AHL regular season, but recorded four points in six playoff games.

Last summer he scored 10 points in seven games for Finland at the World Junior Hockey Championships. He helped Finland earn a silver medal at the Edmonton-based event.

This season he has played 27 games in Bridgeport and scored 15 points. He also suited up in 12 games with New York and recorded two points. He scored his first career NHL goal on Dec. 23, 2022 vs. the Florida Panthers. His second career goal came in Vancouver on Jan. 3.

Räty indicated in a media call on Tuesday (Jan. 31) that he will be joining the Abbotsford Canucks on Friday (Feb. 3) or Saturday (Feb. 4). The Canucks are in San Diego to take on the Gulls on Wednesday (Feb. 1) and then travel to San Jose to face the Barracuda for games on Friday and Saturday.

abbotsford Canucks hockey vancouver canucks

