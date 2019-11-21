Medals, records for White Rock Wave swimmers

Relay teams lead way for masters swim club at meets in Richmond, Nanaimo

Swimmers with the White Rock Wave have had a busy last few weeks, collecting medals at meets from Richmond to Nanaimo.

Most recently, 20 members of the team were in the Harbour City for a masters swim meet, helping the South Surrey/White Rock-based club to victories in seven of eight relays, as well as individual podium finishes.

The first relay gold medal came in the 400-m freestyle, which was the first event of the day and required an early wake-up for swimmers – the starting gun went off at 6 a.m.

Despite the early call time, the team landed atop the podium, and one swimmer, Gareth Cumming – “one gutsy guy” according to team’s head coach Carole Gair – tackled the second event of the day, the men’s 400-m individual medley.

• READ ALSO: White Rock Wave set record, scoop medals at North Shore swim meet

• READ ALSO: Wave swimmers finding success in the pool

In addition to winning a pair of gold medals, one of White Rock’s victorious relay teams, the men’s 160-years-plus group – Michael Collins, 44; Carlos Sanchez, 44; Steve Cropo, 47; and Jack Cavanagh, 25 – narrowly missed setting a pair of provincials records.

In the 200-m freestyle relay, they finished just 0.4 seconds shy of the B.C. mark, and they were 0.66 seconds off the record-breaking pace in the 200-m medley.

Individually, gold medals were won by Alida Brichon, Skip Ray, Linda Stanley-Wilson, Craig Slater and Danica Stockstad, while Gair pointed out that the most improved swimmer at the meet was Katharine Rejminiak, 31, who swam to personal-best time in all four of her events.

Earlier this month, Wave members were at a long-course meet at Richmond’s Watermania pool, where the team won 10 of 11 relay events, setting records in the process.

In the mixed 4×100 medley (combined age 240-279), the foursome of Brichon, Cumming, Dale Freeman and Paul Scanlon set a B.C. record en route to gold, while a second team – Stanley-Wilson, Tony Pease, Theo Manley and Ray – also set a new provincial mark, in the 4×100 medley (combined age 280-319).

Individually, Cropo won gold and set a new B.C. record in the 50-m butterfly and Pease, 80, did the same in the 400-m freestyle.

At his first-ever masters meet, Russ Wilson, 50, won the 50-m fly and posted great times in the 50-m freestyle and 50-m breaststroke – prompting, Gair said, plenty of ‘Who is that guy?” comments around the pool deck.

Cavanagh, also swimming in this first masters meet, won three of his four events, as well.

Five swimmers finished first in all five of their events – Ross Nicholson, Ray, Brichon, Manley and Stockstad.

Gair was also quick to point out the performance of three swimmers – Wanda Morris, Manley and Scanlon – for gutting out the grueling 800-m freestyle race at the very end of what was a five-hour day in the water.

As was the game in Nanaimo, where they also were tops in the team standings, the Wave captured the overall points championship in Richmond, besting 23 other teams.

The club’s final meet of the season is Sunday (Nov. 24) in Federal Way, Wash. After that, the club will not return to a competition schedule until February, though Gair and other members of the club will be busy preparing to host the BC Masters Provincial Championships, which are scheduled for the Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre in April.


sports@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Giants drop 3-1 decision in Portland
Next story
Fly-fishing Surrey teen off to youth world championships in Europe

Just Posted

Pedestrian injured after train collision in Cloverdale

Police say the investigation is in the early stages

Fly-fishing Surrey teen off to youth world championships in Europe

Callum Learmonth began fishing on local rivers and lakes at around age six

Sci-fi ‘Shipment’ arrives for first-time Surrey film director and actor daughter

Bobby Bala’s short movie was ‘quite the grind’ to make, starting in 2015

VIDEO: Langley twins get RAD with Santa photos

Canuck Place children’s hospice in Abbotsford benefits from a Nov. 28 charity picture-taking event

White Rock council divided on how to approach encroachments

Staff to leave older encroachments alone, unless city has infrastructure plans for boulevard

VIDEO: UBC exchange students offered $1,000 to help with leaving Hong Kong

The university said 31 of its students were attending four universities in Hong Kong

VIDEO: Giants drop 3-1 decision in Portland

Vancouver G-Men hit home ice in Langley next on Saturday, hoping to defeat Edmonton

Shots fired in Langley, one person with non-life threatening injuries

Police are on scene

‘Actors can play any roles’: Debate over ‘colour-blind’ casting after Victoria lawsuit

Tenyjah Indra McKenna filed a complaint over racially-motivated casting

$150M sticking point: Coast Mountain, Unifor fight over wage gap as transit lockout looms

Strike has been ongoing since Nov. 1

Infants more vulnerable to measles than previously thought: Canadian study

Babies typically don’t receive the measles vaccine until they are 12 months old

Shatner, Obomsawin among 39 inductees to Order of Canada today

Shatner is being given one of Canada’s highest civilian honours for his 60-year career

VIDEO: One man dead after early morning house fire in Langley

Two other people were sent to hospital with injuries

John Mann, singer and songwriter of group Spirit of the West dead at 57

Mann died peacefully in Vancouver on Wednesday from early onset Alzheimer’s

Most Read