Matthew McKim (right) scored the shootout winner for the Surrey Eagles Friday night, securing a 4-3 win over the Langley Rivermen. (Garrett James photo)

McKim nets shootout winner for Surrey Eagles

BCHL team wins one of three on weekend schedule

A busy weekend for the Surrey Eagles produced one win for the BC Hockey League squad.

On Friday, the Eagles – who have just a handful of victories to their credit since mid-January – edged the division rival Langley Rivermen 4-3 in a shootout at South Surrey Arena.

Unfortunately for the Semiahmoo Peninsula squad, they were unable to carry the momentum forward – on Saturday in Chilliwack they dropped a 4-1 game to the Chiefs, and wrapped up their schedule Sunday at home with another 4-1 defeat, this time at the hands of the visiting Prince George Spruce Kings.

In Friday’s win, the winning shootout tally came from rookie Matthew McKim, who has been a shootout specialist of sorts for the Eagles this season – last weekend was the third time this year that he has notched the winner in a shootout.

This time around, McKim’s goal came on a highlight-reel worthy deke that left the Rivermen netminder sliding one way, while the puck went the other, into the empty side of the net.

To start the game, the Eagles took an early 2-0 lead on first-period goals from Pearce Messer – on the power play – and Liam Ryan, though Langley cut the lead in half before the first intermission, when Devin Leduc scored.

Surrey captain Jeremy Smith scored the home team’s lone goal in the middle frame while Langley potted a pair, and neither team scored in the third period or overtime to set up the penalty-shot contest.

Of six shooters between the two teams, McKim was the only one to score.

Goalie Cayden Bailey was credited with the win between the pipes for the Eagles, stopping 38 shots.

In Saturday’s loss, Cody Shiavon was the lone Bird to bulge the twine, while Holden Katzalay was the Eagles’ lone goal-scorer Sunday.

Just five regular-season games remain on the schedule for the Eagles, while will be at home this weekend for two games. On Sunday, they’ll host the Nanaimo Clippers and on Monday night – Family Day – they’ll face Prince George.


