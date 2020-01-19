Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers’ senior boys basketball team with coaches and members of Surrey RCMP at Enver Creek Secondary on Saturday evening. (Photo: Beau Simpson)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Lord Tweedsmuir tops Tamanawis in all-cat fight for Surrey RCMP Classic title

Panthers’ Jaeden Reid was named MVP at all-Surrey boys tournament

In an all-cat fight Saturday night, Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers scratched their way to a win over Tamanawis Wildcats in the senior division final of the Surrey RCMP Basketball Classic.

By a score of 67-64 at Enver Creek Secondary, Cloverdale’s Panthers won a wild one at the all-Surrey high school boys basketball tournament.

Trailing by 16 points with six minutes to go in the championship game, Tamanawis fought back to get within two points of Tweedy with about a minute left on the clock, but the Panthers held on for the win.

Tweedsmuir’s Jaeden Reid was named MVP.

In the bronze-medal showdown, it was Fleetwood Park 61, Guildford Park 57.

In semifinal action Friday night, Tweedsmuir took out Guildford Park by a score of 81-66, while Tamanawis topped Fleetwood Park, 74-57.

In the junior division championship game Saturday, Elgin Park beat Fleetwood park 73-67, with Elgin’s Lucas Roling named MVP.

All scores and schedules are posted to surreybasketballclassic.info.

For 2020, 48 senior and junior teams shot for glory at the Classic, which is among Canada’s largest high school basketball tournaments. Close to 700 teen athletes played 87 games this week.

Wednesday’s games were cancelled due to the overnight snowstorm, with all games shifted to Thursday (Jan. 16).

More to come…

