Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers head home on a high after 27-0 win over Terry Fox

Lord Tweedsmuir’s AAA Varsity football team is on a high heading home.

The Panthers went into Coquitlam on Friday night (Sept. 20) and put the boots to conference foe Terry Fox, leaving town with a 27-0 win.

The victory is the third of the young season for Tweedsmuir, counting exhibition wins over New Westminster Hyacks and Blaine Borderites earlier this month.

Officially, with the season-opening win over Terry Fox, the Panthers are 1-0 heading into the team’s home-opener Friday (Sept. 27) against Kelowna. Kickoff is 3 p.m. at the school field, 6151 180th St.

Heading into action last week, the Panthers were ranked second in B.C., and are bolstered by a group of players that won the Junior Varsity football provincial championship two years ago.

• RELATED STORY: With road win, Cloverdale’s Panthers leap into high school football season, from Sept. 9.

Noah Anderson rushed for 123 yards against Terry Fox, and Terrel Jones passed for 130 yards and scored a touchdown. On the receiving end, Jaxon Stebbings caught a 45-yard pass for a touchdown. Other TD-scorers for the Panthers included Haydn Stomperud and Tremel States-Jones.

CLICK HERE to see roster, stats and scores on bchighschoolfootball.com.

“We actually didn’t play very well,” Panthers head coach Kurt Thornton said Monday. “Fox is in a bit of rebuild this year, but anytime you can shut them out, it’s a good day.”

Thornton said his team was very good defensively, and also rushed the ball well. “We struggled with some penalties, and we have to improve that to beat some of the better teams,” he added.

Thornton said the Panthers will have their hands full with Kelowna this Friday afternoon.

“Kelowna is better than their record indicates, and they have some really good kids,” he said. “It should be a really good game. I just hope the field conditions will be decent, with all the rain we’ve had.”

In other AAA Varsity action over the weekend, Earl Marriott smoked Sullivan Heights Stars by a score of 60-0, and Holy Cross topped WJ Mouat 13-6 at home in Fleetwood.

In AA action, Frank Hurt lost 24-0 to Eric Hamber in an exhibition game on Sept. 14, and will travel to Ballenas this Friday (Sept. 27) for a 2 p.m. game. Also on Friday, Holy Cross Crusaders return home to play Argyle starting at 2:30 p.m.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter